A positive of COVID-19: Increased political participation among UD college students

Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

Amidst COVID-19 shutdowns, Americans have tuned into the fight for the presidency between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Approaching the end of fall and the year 2020, news cycles are consistently headlined by two recurring topics: the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election campaign.

In a year where everything from sports to concerts have been cancelled or postponed, amid closing of restaurants and businesses across the country, Americans as well as people across the globe have consistently been tuned into one of the best available form of entertainment amidst COVID-19 shutdowns: the fight for the presidency between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The interruption of daily life caused by COVID-19 has impacted the political awareness and participation of students at Delaware. A number of university professors and students voiced their own thoughts regarding political participation in this election cycle amidst the health pandemic.

For students at the university, there is a sense of familiarity with both candidates. Trump has been the focal point of American politics for the past five years, battling through a turbulent first term that was packed with bipartisan battles, an impeachment inquiry and struggles to respond to the global health pandemic.

Biden, if victorious, would become the oldest president in American history at 78 years old, touting his lifelong political experience and leadership as the remedy to problems he believes Trump caused in his first term.

With the disruption in typical American life and media entertainment due to COVID-19, there has been historically high voter engagement in regards to the election, with one Pew Research Center poll saying that 83% of registered voters believe that it “really matters” who emerges victorious.

The 19 to 29 age demographic is typically the least politically active in comparison to older age groups. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in measured voting rates from 1980 through 2016, younger voters ranked last every election year among all age groups. In 2016, younger voters ranked at 46%. The 30 to 44 age group ranked at 59%, 45 to 64 year olds voted at a rate of 67% and finally, those over the age of 65 voted at 71%.

“I’ve probably consumed even more coverage of the election,” Sophia Mehl, a sophomore political science major, said. “Students at UD are definitely more politically informed this year because now everyone sees how their lives are directly affected by politics and the actions taken — or not taken — by our government.”

Justin Duca, a sophomore double majoring in political science and energy and environmental policy, affirmed that he thinks political involvement is comparatively higher than prior years.

“We have way more at stake in this presidential election than those in 2016, such as the future of college debt, how we are going to get healthcare, climate change and gun violence,” Duca said. “COVID-19 and the failure of the U.S. government to handle it really has pushed people at UD to look more at how our government works and why it’s not working the way it should be.”

Duca and Mehl generally agreed with the assertion that COVID-19 has been a major factor in the enhancement of political engagement among the student community. However, there was not necessarily agreement across the board that the health pandemic was the sole factor in the increasing activism of the student demographic.

“The pandemic has made this election even more important, so I have become involved,” Grace Jacobsen, a junior political science major, said. “I have been reading much more about the pandemic and the handling of it, and I think it directly relates to the election.”

There is generally a consensus that political participation among students has gone up, as evidenced by the university’s 27% voter registration rate increase from 2014 to 2018. Further, the university ranked at 13th place out of 157 schools in Washington Monthly’s “2020 Best Colleges for Student Voting Honor Roll,” according to the university’s Center for Political Communication (CPC). However, there is conflicting rationale as to the cause of this trend and whether COVID-19 is the only other variable at play.

“I definitely feel like students at UD are more politically informed now than they were in 2016, although I don’t know how much of that is because of COVID-19 and how much of that is because they find the prospect of another four years of Trump unbearable,” Kiara Cronin, a senior majoring in international relations, stated in an email.

Compared to the 46% rate for voter turnout within the 19 to 29 age demographic in 2016, there is an expected rise in these same numbers in 2020. In regards to the 2020 election, more than five million people aged 18 to 29 have voted early or absentee as of Oct. 23. Specifically in Delaware, there has been a 10% increase in youth voter registration for the coming election, in comparison to 2016.

Lindsay Hoffman, an associate professor of communication who specializes in political science, said she perceives a greater enthusiasm for voting among her students.

“I see it when I talk to my students about their mail-in ballot and in-person voting experiences — they are driven to vote like I’ve never seen students before,” Hoffman, the associate director of the CPC, said. “In 2008, there was a lot of excitement around the potential of electing the first Black president, but I wouldn’t say that students in ’08 were any more informed. In fact, I would probably say they weren’t paying much attention but were excited about a potential Black president or a potential female vice president.”

Hoffman touched upon the distinct differences between the election of twelve years ago, the prior presidential election in 2016 and the upcoming one on Nov. 3.

“Today, it’s different,” Hoffman said. “I see the students acknowledging that a lot is at stake, and that their vote does count, whereas in 2016, a lot of my students said, ‘I’m not voting because I don’t like either of them,’ or, ‘I’m voting third party to express my dislike for the two nominees.’”

Hoffman cited a university study on student groups with the highest voter registration numbers using the registration program Turbovote that registered 2,377 signups from the university between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. 412 signups occurred on Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day.

“The impact the virus has had on college students’ daily lives, and their perception of how the government’s policy response — or non-response — had either exacerbated or mitigated that impact, will likely contribute to increased political engagement,” Associate professor Wayne Batchis, director of the university’s legal studies program, stated in an email. “Initial data from early voting in various states does suggest that voter turnout among college-aged may be significantly higher this year than in the past. We will know for sure in a week and a half.”

With election day now approaching, students and faculty at the university await the determination that the electoral system makes, as well as the level of voter turnout among the young college-aged demographic, in contrast to the levels observed in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

There will certainly be huge attention paid to the statistics reflecting how college students show up and vote on Nov. 3, as the turnout of this demographic could prove decisive to the outcome of the election.

This is why, in a tumultuous year plagued by an seemingly endless barrage of worse and worse news, there might be a single positive effect of the quarantine giving potential voters the time and capacity to get more politically involved than years before.