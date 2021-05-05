A promise of diversity, low tuition cost and multiple construction projects: Looking back at Assanis’ previous term

The University of Delaware recently announced that it will be extending President Dennis Assanis’ contract for another five years, until the year 2026.

Abby Newton/THE REVIEW

The University of Delaware recently announced that it will be extending President Dennis Assanis’ contract for another five years, until the year 2026. Assanis took over as university president in 2016 but before served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Stony Brook University.

Originally from Greece, Assanis holds several advanced degrees in marine engineering — four of which are from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Upon his election in 2016, Assanis expressed that he was committed towards promoting diversity and inclusion on campus.

“From gender, race, ethnicity, religion, to socio-economic background, to sexual orientation, intellectual differences, personal preferences, that’s what diversity is all about, and that’s what makes the academic world move; that’s what builds a great institution,” Assanis told Delaware Public Media (DPM) in an interview conducted in Nov. 2015.

While Assanis has repeatedly taken a stand for student diversity — condemning violence against minorities and expressing his condolences through email letters — the situation on campus is much different.

Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, some students were reported to be targeting the houses of Chinese international students by sticking notes on their front doors asking them to go back home.

According to Joe Kim, the vice president of the Asian and Pacific Islander Students Association, minority student organizations do not have the proper infrastructure and advisors to guide them, and they lack proper funding and attention from the university.

“The student diversity and inclusion center within student life, only a handful of people work there, like interns and student workers and stuff; there is not as much dot of a center,” Kim said. “There is not a multicultural center where all of the multicultural RSOs are able to come together and put their heads and resources and network together.”

Last year, in response to a university student’s public comments that resurfaced on Twitter during the time many were protesting George Floyd’s killing, Assanis said that all students will be required to go through online diversity, equity and inclusion education.

“Through education for all members of our community, we can cultivate a greater appreciation of the value of diverse peoples, cultures and perspectives,” Assanis said. “This is absolutely essential in modern society and directly supports our institutional mission to prepare our citizens to succeed.”

Most recently, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion conducted a seminar addressing anti-Asian hate, which has been on the rise in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other than diversity and inclusion, Assanis mentioned in 2016 that his key aim would be to keep the cost of tuition down by being “extremely dedicated to generating those resources we need to basically fuel our dreams and aspirations, including the philanthropic support.”

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on the economy, Assanis declared that the tuition rates for the year 2020-21 would remain unchanged, as opposed to a standard increase of 2.6% every year. Assanis also announced that he, along with all members of the university senior leadership team, would voluntarily take salary cuts of 5 to 10%. The university also reduced its graduate tuition base rate by 50% to attract more students.

In order to mitigate a $240 million deficit created by COVID-19, the university announced layoffs and furloughs — involving only staff, and not the faculty — in an email letter sent out by Assanis last year. The letter did not specify how much the university would save from this move, since it also took $100 million from its endowment to stabilize finances, in addition to other funds provided by the state.

Despite Assanis’ statements to bring down cost, not much has been accomplished in the last five years on that front.

In 2018, the university announced tuition surcharges to be implemented in a phase spanning three years. As reported by DPM in Feb. 2018, Assanis said “by spring 2021, nursing students will pay $1,500 dollars more a year, business students will face an additional $2,500 per year, while engineering students’ bill will be $4,000 higher.”

The proposed tuition increase was opposed by State Rep. Debra Heffernan at that time, citing that the state wants more Delawareans to pursue degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields and an increase in the cost will deter students.

Assanis, however, argued that the change was necessary to remain competitive with similar programs at Penn State University and Rutgers University.

In Jan. 2019, Assanis made headlines when he announced that he wanted to eliminate tuition for students whose families made $75,000 or less. The university reached out for state funding in order to allow some students to receive free education.

“So, many families will understand the University of Delaware offers truly low-cost, excellent value, excellent education to the citizens of our state,” Assanis said.

His decision, which would have caused state lawmakers to commit $2.25 million in 2019, above the initial $122.7 million allocated in the governor’s budget, was met with a lot of backlash from members of the Joint Finance Committee, citing that the university brought billions in revenue every year, and a free education would increase the burden on taxpayers.

At a budget hearing in Feb. 2020, when the university requested $128 million dollars in taxpayer funds, Assanis faced questions about why the percentage of students coming from the First State was at less than 40%. The president came under scrutiny when he responded that the low in-state enrollment was due to the lack of qualified students.

“I am not the one holding back the kids in Delaware to come into the university….” Assanis responded. “We need better-qualified students who come out of our K-12. Because we don’t want to put them into a first-class environment and then lead them to having mental health problems.”

The number of Delawareans enrolled at the university was around 39% or about 7,480 students in 2019, as opposed to 40% enrolled in 2014. When asked about his plans to expand this number, Assanis provided a response:

“If we had just a few more babies in Delaware and make sure they go through K-12 and graduate successfully,” Assanis responded. “Every baby, every Delawarean who’s qualified, we’ll take. It starts out by having stronger schools K to 12 and having qualified students when they graduate.”

Another key highlight of Assanis’ time at the university has been the multitude of construction projects that the university has undertaken.

In August 2017, the university announced a host of construction and renovations projects worth approximately $65.2 million. These projects included the South Academy Street Residence Hall construction, and renovations at the Russell Dining Hall, Arsht Hall and Rullo Stadium.

In June 2018, the university said that they had tens of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance needs, but lawmakers were split on whether the university should be considered a public institution that should get taxpayer funding. Today, the university is still considered a privately governed institution that receives funding from the state.

Assanis argued that the university was privately governed but publicly funded and asked for $60 million for fiscal year 2019 to fund the construction of a new biopharmaceutical building.

In July 2018, the university announced that it will be initiating a series of construction projects — costing $18 million — along the South Green that would replace underground utilities and refurbish the historic Warner Hall.

According to UDaily, the university had one more plan to build an $80 million, 600-bed residence hall adjacent to Warner and Robinson Halls. This plan, however, had to be postponed for two to three years due to reprioritization of construction projects.

In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the university with a $65 million additional cost, Assanis announced that no new capital projects would be approved.

“All campus projects already under construction will continue, including the Ammon Pinizzotto Biopharmaceutical Innovation Center, Whitney Athletics Center, Worrilow Hall and Warner Hall,” Assanis stated in his letter to the University of Delaware community. “Existing capital projects in the planning and design phases will be reevaluated to determine whether they should proceed or be deferred, and no new capital projects will be approved.”

The letter included some exceptions for “projects funded primarily through external funds that also support strategic initiatives, including the “FinTech” (Financial Technology) building on STAR Campus.

In April 2020, the university began construction of a new six-story, 100,000 square foot, financial services technology building on STAR campus. The $38 million project is on track to be completed by November 2021, as reported by UDaily in February of this year.

With Assanis gaining an additional five years, the University of Delaware will see if he can deliver on his promises while simultaneously continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.