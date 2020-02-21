“A song that you wish you could give your 16-year-old self” | Mosaic’s Playlist of the Week



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Mosaic’s staff shares the songs they wish they could have given their 16-year-old selves.



1. “Know Your Worth” by Khalid | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant Mosaic Editor

2. “Love” by Lana Del Rey | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

3. “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant Mosaic Editor

4. “Writer in the Dark” by Lorde | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

5. “Violent Crimes” by Kanye West | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant Mosaic Editor

6. “Home is Where The Hatred Is” by Gil Scott-Heron | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter

7. “No Scrubs” by TLC | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter

8. “My War” by Black Flag | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter

9. “Lungs” by Townes van Zandt | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter

10. “Promises” by Beach Bunny | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter

11. “Baby I’m Bleeding” by JPEGMAFIA | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter