A special look at Special Collections: student accessibility, potential renovations, and still no official screening process for rare books in the stacks

Special Collections houses books and manuscripts that are too valuable to be circulated with other, less valuable, materials in the library. The items in Special Collections are kept in separate stacks that are closed off to the public to ensure they are properly preserved.

Jesse Erickson was browsing the stacks of Morris Library when he randomly selected a book that just so happened to be a rare edition signed by the author. In a similar experience, he encountered a signed edition of “The Best of Friends: Further Letters to Sydney Carlyle Cockerell,” a book he was interested in for his own research. The books are now housed in the university’s Special Collections.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more hiding in plain sight, more signed copies,” Erickson, who works in Special Collections, said. “Finding the Cockerell and the signature was just amazing to see.”

Although Erickson’s discoveries happened more than a year ago, the university has not made any efforts to put an official screening system into place to evaluate the books housed in the more general stacks in Morris Library.

Alex Johnston, an associate librarian and coordinator of Books and Printed Materials in Special Collection said that anything that was written before the 19th century, is rare, unique or valuable could be housed in Special Collections.

Johnston also said that although most rare books have already had a place in Special Collections for a while, books are still occasionally brought in from the general stacks.

“The main factor is that because there’s been a library of some sort on this campus since the 1830s, inevitably there’s some stuff we brought back, but it wasn’t a rare book,” Johnston said. “Now you might reevaluate that 100 or 200 years later.”

It is this reevaluation process that is still not fully defined. Erickson, who is the coordinator of Special Collections and Digital Humanities and an assistant professor of English, discussed the lacking screening process.

“There’s no workflow in place to systematically check every volume to see if it’s worth accessioning it to special collections,” he said.

Specific subject-area librarians are the ones held accountable for materials within their area of expertise. Every so often these librarians undertake a collection review, a process in which they determine what materials are relevant and worth keeping. According to Erickson, through the collection review processes, librarians can identify material that is no longer suitable for general circulation.

“Theoretically, under that collection review process, that could stand in for a sort of formal process of reviewing every item to see whether or not it is worth accessioning into special collections,” Erickson said.

Special collections librarians across the globe constantly face the question of if a book is worth taking in. What is considered ‘special’ differs based on location, the size of a library’s holdings and on the beholder’s own perceptions of value.

“A student might come across something that’s old and say, ‘Oh wow, this is old. This should be in special collections,’ but depending on how strong the individual institution’s holdings are in that area, there just may not be enough space to warrant accessioning a book into the collections simply because of its age,” Erickson said.

Despite these criteria and the collection review process by subject-area librarians, there remains no systematic screening procedure specifically for admittance of books from the general stacks into Special Collections.

“I pulled a book completely randomly because I was browsing the stacks and one caught my eye,” Erickson said. “Then, I opened it up and there was a signature of the author in there. That tells me that we don’t know exactly what’s hiding in the stacks.”

The act of pulling a book from the stacks into special collections limits the access students have to that book. Both Johnston and Erickson stressed the importance of student accessibility to rare books even if they are not in the general stacks.

Recently, the university proposed a renovation project for Morris Library that would expand Special Collections to make it more inviting for students.

“That’s all sort of in the preliminary discussion phase, and time will tell whether or not we’ll be able to get the resources and support needed to make that happen, but those plans are in the works,” Erickson said.

The renovations would be focused mainly on the reading room and the gallery area, rather than the books in the collection themselves. Nonetheless, the intention is for bigger and more appealing study-spaces to help decrease the stigma of Special Collections being completely off-limits to students.

“I’m one of those special collections librarians that advocates for greater use and access of these materials,” Eriskson said. “In my ideal scenario, I would have more of what’s in the closed stacks not necessarily in the circulating stacks, but in more of an open-stack environment.”

A major concern that Erickson identified with increasing student accessibility is the financial value of the books in Special Collections. The more valuable a book is, the more restrictions must be put on its use.

“I understand the other side of it,” Erickson said. “I just think that maybe that model can be reconceptualized to integrate less valuable materials that are still historically rich so that they can be taught with.”

Freshman Jimmy McGuire also believes that rare books should be accessible to students.

“I feel like most people handle them with care,” McGuire said.

Erickson is not as concerned about the books being kept in pristine condition as long as they are being used and learned from.

“I’m sort of antithetical to the impulse to preserve these things forever,” he said. “I don’t think things last forever, and I’m comfortable with the idea that things eventually fall apart. I’d rather have them fall apart through being used than to be collecting dust on the shelves.”