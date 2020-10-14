A step towards the better future of young Black girls



Dr. Katrina K. Morrison, a research associate at the university’s Center for Research in Education and Social Policy, is conducting research on the experiences of Black girls in Delaware to better understand their situation and provide necessary support.

The research project was initiated by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. Delaware (NC100BW) in partnership with Delaware Health and Social Services, Delaware State University and Delaware CTR-ACCEL, a program that provides resources to develop infrastructure for clinical research.

The Delaware CTR-ACCEL, one of the funding partners of this research, is known to have considerable resources in areas that allow for stronger research and evaluation components to become part of the ongoing efforts targeting improvements in the health of Delawareans.

“There is considerable expertise in the areas of biostatistics, epidemiology and research design that will be allocated towards identified projects,” Karen Hugh, the principal investigator and program director at ACCEL, said. “There is a large group of faculty with an interest and expertise in community engagement.”

A contract was made later with the University of Delaware to take on the role of their principal research partner.

Tia Barnes, an assistant professor at the university in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences, was initially the lead on this project. Since Barnes was scheduled to go back to a full-time faculty position on Sept. 9, Dr. Morrison agreed to take charge.

“From this research we are going to be able to better support Black girls wherever they are,” Barnes said in an article for UDaily.

The research surveys more than 500 Black girls between the ages of 10 and 19 about their physical, social and mental wellbeing to proactively mitigate the disproportionate health risks confronting Black women.

According to UDaily, in addition to the survey, online focus groups will also be held to gather more information. Over 700 Black girls have already completed the survey, and another 80 are expected to be part of the focus groups for girls in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.

“The results from this research can provide important data to support future innovative decision-making regarding policy and programming investments needed to support Black girls across Delaware,” Cassandra Codes-Johnson, associate Deputy Director at the Delaware Department of Public Health, said. “It can be utilized to highlight strengths that we need to build upon and gaps that need more sustained, intentional investment and focus.”

According to Codes-Johnson, the Delaware Division of Public Health has identified data that suggests that Black girls between the age of 10 and 19 are particularly vulnerable to health risks due to trends in lack of consistent physical activity and obesity. These factors also heighten the risks for premature births.

Apart from poor health conditions, economic and social disparities further intensify the situation that many Black girls face today.

“Extensive data highlights the pervasive health, economic and social inequalities experienced by Black women in Delaware and the U.S.,” Kimberly Chambers, the Delaware chapter president of NC100BW, said. “Black women and girls are the least protected, most vulnerable and most ignored population in this country.”

This research study is the first step towards uncovering the needs of Black girls and the factors necessary to improve their social and physical health with preventive and comprehensive strategies.

“Our aim is to give Black girls a statewide and national voice,” Chambers said. “We seek to prevent and disrupt the tangled cycles of inequalities predicated on race and gender.”