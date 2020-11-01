A tale of two debates: Do they still matter?

The 2020 presidential debates may only be good for good for clickbait and Twitter memes.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation, this year’s presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were unconventional to say the least. However, their unusual nature has pointed out a greater flaw in debates nowadays, leading many people to question whether or not debates are still useful, or whether they have become a form of theatrics.

It is important to note that asking the question if debates are necessary nowadays does not diminish the important roles they have played throughout history. Televised presidential debates began in 1960, with the first one being between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy. At the time, Americans had less information at their disposal, and the opportunity to see the way a candidate conducted himself on television turned out to be pivotal in an election.

Nowadays, the story is different. This election season, presidential debates between Trump and Biden took place on Sept. 29 and Oct. 22, in Cleveland and Nashville respectively. There was initially supposed to be three debates, but Trump announced he had tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 2 and that he would not agree to a virtual format, leading to much confusion and the cancellation of the second debate.

These debates came at an interesting time, with somewhere between 40 to 50 million Americans having voted by the time the final debate occurred. For some perspective, about 138 million Americans voted in the 2016 election, meaning that about a quarter of votes could already be in. Though this may not seem like a lot, it is also important to remember that many people already have their minds made up, even if they have chosen a different way to vote.

This brings up another flaw: debates generally do not sway voters. Studies have found that 72% of voters have their minds made up more than two months before an election. Therefore, it is rare for a debate to change anyone’s feelings toward a candidate.

This could be attributed to the lack of policy discussion in debates. Debates now are much less focused on actually policy concerns and more focused on snarky jabs at the other candidate. As for policy, politicians can now make their goals clear on their websites, on social media and many other platforms — a debate is far from their only opportunity to get their ideas across. The lack of discussions of policy became very clear to people who watched both debates and saw a lot of repetition of the same points.

Therefore, perhaps the last useful element of debates nowadays is that they allow voters to look at a potential president’s personality, demeanor and overall character. Seeing how a candidate interacts with their opponent and with the moderator says a lot about how they may represent the country. Biden knew this and made it clear during the Oct. 22 debate.

“What is on the ballot here is the character of this country — decency, honor, respect, treating people with dignity, making sure that everyone has an even chance,” says Biden. “I’m going to make sure you get that; you haven’t been getting it the last four years.”

While debates nowadays are still a good way to see how potential presidents will conduct themselves, they are not useful for much else. There are more than enough resources at voters disposal these days to find out where candidates stand on different issues and hearing their stances over and over again often feels repetitive in debates.

Does this mean we should do away with them altogether? Definitely not. However, it is perhaps time to think about a format that would be better suited to discussing policy and showing character.