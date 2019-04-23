Abstract femininity in “Women” series



Denise Ernest stands by her painting, “Arranged Marriage.”

Abstract art is a window into the human psyche, both conscious and unconscious. It draws out our innermost thoughts, feelings and desires, and transfers them into material existence for the world to behold.

These creations can inspire our minds so that they may reach new heights and wider horizons that we could never know without art. The “Women” series of Denise Eno Ernest bears a crucial message for not only Americans, but the entire world.

Raised in Nebraska, Ernest has been an artist for her entire life. She graduated with a BFA from Cornell University in 1985.

“I never really thought I would become a feminist artist,” Ernest says. “But I’ve become attracted to it with today’s political climate. My hope is that my art will raise awareness of the victimization of women.”

Ernest’s “Women” Series began as a way of looking at different situations women find themselves in that they didn’t choose. Her painting Arranged Marriage reflects the objectification of women in India — still a nation dominated by patriarchy — who often find themselves given away as beautiful things for their chosen husbands to enjoy.

The painting is comprised of many different layers and colors of paint — both metallic and acrylic — brass, copper, silk scarves, beads and gold flakes. These components blend together to render the image of a young woman being given away on her wedding day. This portrayal of female exploitation is mirrored in another painting of Ernest’s, Tears On My Grandmother’s Braids.

Inspired by indigenous women of all cultures, Tears On My Grandmother’s Braids was created with Ernest’s Lakota-Sioux grandmother in mind. This work of art is made from various layers of paint combined with a multitude of hanging scarves, resembling the hair of a tribal woman.

The painting itself is split into two halves between the woman’s face and her hair, which is symbolic of the two faces all humans wear — public and private. The distorted face of this woman is similar to that of the lady featured in Pinned Up Girl, another of Ernest’s paintings.

Pinned Up Girl showcases Ernest’s meticulous layering of paint, taking over two weeks of hard work to finish. This piece from the “Women” series features another woman with a distorted face, representing a common internal crisis among women in patriarchal societies. Pinned Up Girl prompts us to question the sexualization of women in our culture and why they share their bodies publically. Hard questions like these are intended to challenge us all to examine our biases and to wonder why we perceive women the way that we do.

The “Women” series by Denise Eno Ernest is a progressive commentary on the female experience in today’s world, and it is available for public view on her official website, deniseenoernest.com.