ACL tear rips women’s basketball star Nicole Enabosi away from senior season



University of Delaware Athletics

No. 33 Nicole Enabosi going up for a shot against Northeastern.

BY

Senior Reporter



Delaware Women’s Basketball will enter the 2018 season down a key player after losing senior forward Nicole Enabosi to an ACL tear.

Enabosi led the Blue Hens and the CAA with 18 points and 11.8 rebounds per game last year.

While in Nigeria for the Nigerian National team tryouts in Atlanta, Enabosi suffered the season ending injury. She still accompanied her team on their Spain tour, but she did not play.

Head Coach Natasha Adair told The News Journal that Enabosi had strong play at the tryouts prior to the injury and will compete to make the Nigerian National Team in 2020 for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Enabosi has accumulated numerous accolades in her time at Delaware, including two All-CAA First Team Selections and two All-Defensive Team selections.

After this past season, she was named the CAA Player of the Year. She was also the university’s Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.

Her impact in Delaware basketball’s history cannot go unnoticed. She is in the top 20 in 12 career categories including points, rebounds and double doubles.

Delaware returns starting junior forward Rebecca Lawrence and redshirt senior forward Makeda Nicholas, who missed most of last season with an injury. The Blue Hens will add two freshman forwards, Jasmine Dickey and Lolo Davenport. Sophomores Lizzie O’Leary and Erin Antosh will also vie for playing time at the position, in Enabosi’s wake.

Enabosi will be able to redshirt this season and is eligible for one more year in the 2019-2020 season.