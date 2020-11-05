Addiction during the pandemic: A conversation with the Collegiate Recovery Community

The Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) moved its resources online in March and has been continuing to aid students recovering from various addictions.



Forced to confront this new reality, the Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) moved its resources online in March and has been continuing to aid students recovering from various addictions.

Friday, March 13, 2020 truly lived up to its unlucky reputation as it marked a turning point in the year. As the coronavirus entered Delaware, the university moved its classes online and sent its students home. While this transition away from campus and prolonged periods at home brought challenges for all students, those struggling with addiction have faced even greater obstacles.

According to Jessica Estok, assistant director of Substance Use Recovery Services at the university, students in the CRC had time to discuss the transition to an online format before campus shut down.

“I mean, the preference was to always meet in person, but they also understood that it was important to kind of move to a different venue at that point,” Estok said. “So, the following Tuesday we moved to the virtual space.”

While the CRC has experienced changes in membership throughout the course of the pandemic, Estok said that a slight loss in members is typical, even when the CRC met in person. She also said that the online format has made the community more accessible to those who were not able to attend the in-person meetings. As a result, the CRC has had at least five new students join.

Estok described the transition to an online format as “seamless” and explained that the CRC’s ability to talk about it in person was beneficial. The CRC continues to meet through Zoom. A “seamless” transition for the CRC did not, however, mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on students in recovery.

Estok first pointed out the importance of staying connected with others as being an integral part of recovery. She cited groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Refuge Recovery as common ways people connect with others in recovery. Further, those in recovery often get involved in community service or in church or other religious communities as a way to increase interaction with others.

“The disease of addiction can be so isolating in so many ways, so really to kind of get on a path of recovery, we encourage people across the board to connect,” Estok said.

The pandemic has made connection much more difficult, and Estok said that although the CRC continues to meet virtually, it is “different than sharing the physical space with somebody.”

“Some of the students talked about how just being isolated — a lot of them were living by themselves in apartments — and that isolation can be reminiscent of when somebody was in their active addiction,” Estok said. “In our active addiction we kind of tend to isolate, and the focus really becomes on the drug and alcohol use, so it was really triggering to be put back in that isolation setting.”

Most college students have not experienced a global event that has produced such a level of uncertainty. Estok discussed the sense of loss and the overall trauma that has accompanied the pandemic thus far. She turned to the loss of graduations, jobs, vacations and day-to-day experiences as a source of “strong feelings” among members of the recovery community both at the university and across the globe.

Because the circumstances of the pandemic continue to evolve, the relationship between the coronavirus and addiction still has yet to be defined by hard data. According to Estok, however, Delaware has seen a significant increase in opioid overdoses. Estok also said that many students have seen friends who were once in recovery return to use.

To navigate the additional challenges that the pandemic has put on students in recovery, the CRC established three additional meeting times every week and created a shared Google Drive, where students can share helpful resources.

“My mission with the CRC has been really letting it be student-driven,” Estok said. “So, whatever the student’s needs are, we want to meet those needs.”