Adjusting admissions to COVID-19: An uncertain application cycle



The Review/THE REVIEW

The university’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions has taken some steps to adjust the admissions process to the current reality of applying students.

BY

Senior Reporter

This year’s class of high school seniors are currently experiencing a different fall than any other class before — no final homecoming or pep rally in most cases, and instead, a packed schedule of online classes to finish out their high school education.

However, one aspect of senior year has remained the same: college applications.

High school seniors keep their Common App tab open as they navigate their way through this already stress-inducing fall.

The university’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions has taken some steps to adjust the admissions process to the current reality of applying students.

In June, the university announced that it would no longer require applicants to send in SAT or ACT scores. Since 2016, in-state students have had the option of sending them in, but this year’s decision, as approved by the Faculty Senate, will apply to out-of-state students in addition.

This decision came in lieu of the difficulty of taking the SAT in some states, with testing centers’ limiting capacity.

Additionally, the admissions team, according to Vice President for Enrollment Management Rodney Morrison, is committing to accounting for students’ limitations in regards to extracurricular participation and academic performance.

“We understand that various high schools respond differently,” Morrison said. “Some had to go online, some had to go pass/fail … and obviously some high school students couldn’t necessarily do the same amount of activities and clubs and sports. So we, on the admissions side, we’re factoring all that in … We’re not gonna disadvantage you because of COVID.”

The university’s application this year also includes an additional optional essay in order to provide students the opportunity to tell admissions officers about themselves and their particular situations.

The timeline for the admissions process has stayed the same as last year, with the early application deadline on Nov. 1 and the national decision day date on May 1.

Although students this year have the same timeline to make up their minds about where to spend their next four years, many have less information to help them reach their decision.

For one, campus is less accessible for students this year than ever before. With families limiting excessive travel and capacities on tours drastically reduced, prospective students, like this year’s class of freshmen, may never have seen campus by the time decision day rolls around.

“The challenge was … we shut down campus in March last year, and the deadline to make a decision was May, so a lot of families couldn’t visit to make a decision,” Morrison said. “And not just seniors who had applied, but also, there were underclassmen who couldn’t visit as well.”

To compensate for the inability to visit campus, the university has bulked up its virtual programming itinerary.

“The Blue and Golden [open house] Days, they’re all gonna be online virtually,” Morrison said. “We also have — for families that want a little bit more personal attention — [the option to] contact their admission counselor right through the website … I hope we’ll be able to continue some of that even after we get through this because there’s a lot of families that live too far away to visit.”

In addition to the challenge of not being able to physically visit their future university, prospective students also have to make their decisions without a clear idea of what the Fall 2021 semester looks like.

In terms of communication during the virtual open houses, the university is saying, according to Morrison: “Here’s how things are right now, here’s what students are going through right now.”

“We’re hopeful that things are going to get better every semester, but … we never want to be dishonest,” he said. “We have not really talked a lot about what the fall is going to look like.”

Applicants to the university do have one less thing to worry about when it comes to the concerns regarding how gap years and deferrals may affect admission for the class of 2025.

Morrison claims that approximately 5% of students deferred or took a gap year — a little over 200 students.

“Most of them said they’re just gonna take the fall semester off,” Morrison said. “I don’t anticipate that [this] will impact us cause those numbers weren’t as large as some people might have expected … And we want to grow the university a little bit, anyway.”

The question of if the current changes to the admissions process, optional SATs and more leniency when it comes to academic and extracurricular performance will continue to be in effect past the pandemic is yet to be determined.

In terms of the optional SAT, the admissions team is receiving positive feedback from those who struggle with test taking. Depending on a later evaluation, Morrison and his colleagues may request approval from the Faculty Senate for another year of optional SAT submission for all.

“It’s always good to really review our admissions processes … and to look for more ways for students to express themselves in terms of why they should be at UD,” Morrison said.