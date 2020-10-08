Administration announces new information surrounding upcoming university-wide period of unpaid leave

​

University President Dennis Assanis sent out an email to the university community on Oct. 8, laying out the forthcoming period of unpaid leave.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, university President Dennis Assanis sent out another letter to the university community, acting as a follow-up to last week’s town hall on Oct. 1.

Today’s letter was described as an “advancement” in the process to mitigate the university’s current losses, a number currently sitting between $228 to $288 million.

The voluntary retirement program option expired on Oct. 5, with 138 out of the 369 confirmed eligible staff “demonstrat[ing] interest” in utilizing it. Retirement requests are in the process of being finalized, and approvals will be sent out tomorrow, Oct. 9.

“It is important to acknowledge the fact that these individuals have been employees of the University for more than 20 years, and we want to sincerely thank these colleagues for their dedicated service to our University,” Assanis wrote in the letter.

More information regarding the upcoming period of university-wide unpaid leave for faculty and staff was released, including specific time frames for the pay reduction. During the town hall last week, Assanis said the period would end up within the range of nine to 10 days, working out to a 4% to 5% pay reduction “over the year.”

The letter confirmed that the salary reduction is a 5% cut for non-unionized employees, “regardless of funding source.” This will be effective Nov. 1, and the administration will stagger the nine days of unpaid leave over the next eight months, until June 30, 2021. Regardless, employees will maintain all benefits.

There are three approximate date ranges where the periods of unpaid leave will occur for most employees.

The first will take place on Nov. 23 to 25, framed as most employees receiving a full week off for Thanksgiving. The second period will take place on Dec. 21 to 23, framed as most employees receiving “two full weeks off” at the end of the calendar year.

The final three days of unpaid leave are left up to the employee’s discretion, making these three days more flexible as to when they can occur. However, the three days the employee requests must take place before June 30, 2021 and must be approved by the employee’s supervisor.

Assanis specified that department supervisors “will work to find alternate days for employees who may need to work on any or all of the prescribed days.” The salary reduction will be “evenly spread” throughout the remainder of fiscal year 2021 (between Nov. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021).

Although Assanis described this period of unpaid leave as “university-wide,” the letter stated that the salary reduction does not apply to any employees under collective bargaining agreements, graduate or undergraduate student employees, postdoctoral fellows or those working via H-1B visas (non-immigrant visas that permit U.S. companies to hire graduate-level workers in “specialty occupations”).

Some senior administrators already experienced salary reductions in July of this year, but the letter specified that this new period of unpaid leave will be treated as “additive” to the previous cut.

Although it appears that most employees will end up experiencing this 5% salary reduction, Assanis went on to specify that in some university units, the reduction may need to be even greater. This remains up to “unit-specific cost-reduction goals, activity levels and strategic planning.” No particular departments or units were named in the letter, but administrative leaders will be sending out information to employees regarding these possible higher salary cuts by next week.

Employees were directed to contact the university’s Office of Human Resources at hrhelp@udel.edu if they have any questions regarding this upcoming period.

According to a separate email sent out by Andrea Boyle Tippett, the director of external relations for the university’s Office of Communications and Marketing, certain mitigation attempts have already been made.

“Without mitigation, the University would be facing a $250 million deficit this academic year,” Boyle Tippett said. “Some mitigation efforts have already been enacted, including drawing $100 Million from the University’s endowment.”

While this confirms the university successfully received permission from its Board of Trustees to use this aforementioned $100 million on mitigation efforts, it currently remains unclear if these added salary cuts will be enough. For the university, Spring 2021 still looms as either a source of further financial aid or will simply bring forth an additional $60 million for the administration to alleviate.