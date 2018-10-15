Adventures in Auckland: Environmental “treasure” hunt

JESSICA SHIH/THE REVIEW

The beaches in New Zealand are some of the most memorable places on Earth, especially when they’re clean.

I’m a World Scholar, but I’m also an aspiring environmental scientist. So when I got the opportunity to study abroad in New Zealand, I was elated. After all, it’d be hard for any natural science enthusiast to resist researching this picturesque, subtropical country.

But unbeknownst to many, burrowed in the sand, nestled between rocks and floating among the water currents lies marine debris pollution, one of the most widespread environmental problems.

But, the deed can’t be done alone. In small teams, we delegate a leader, whose duty is to facilitate the cleanup logistics.

One of my new group members asked if anyone wanted to be the group leader. We peered back at her. Silence.

Mind you, I knew nothing about Auckland beaches then, so, feeling valid in refraining from the leader position, I announced that my American status automatically inhibited me from being the group leader.

Nothing except more silence ensued, along with five sets of eyes peering at me. Apparently, my statement piqued their interest.

Great, I thought. I just told five strangers I’m a clueless American. How very … American. But, hey, you know what else is American? Picking up the slack when no one else wants to take hold of the reins.

Turning to face the member who inquired earlier, I told her I wouldn’t mind being the team leader, to which she responded with an enthusiastic “sweet as.” Her statement looks like an unfinished simile, but that’s just New Zealand lingo for “great.”

The other members breathed a collective sigh of relief. Though they were still looking at me, their eyes read not of faint curiosity about my oh-so-American statement and accent, but rather of silent thank you’s.

So, as leader of the Wolves — we squabbled over this or the Unicorns — I decided to clean Orewa Beach.

Upon arrival, I didn’t see much litter. But then again, I was also distracted by all the pretty seashells along the shore. However, I had to remember my leadership duty, so I resisted the urge to activate full-on seashell collector mode and picked up rubbish. (But don’t think I didn’t pick up the occasional shell when my group members weren’t looking my way).

In the end, we gathered 481 pieces of rubbish, including a loaded diaper, a sports medal and a brand new pair of sparkly pink Skechers jandals (flip flops). But while we bonded and giggled over the outrageous objects we found, we realized for what appeared to be a clean beach, it hid a shocking amount of garbage.

Nonetheless, we recorded our findings before sorting them into their appropriate disposal bins.

So here’s what I gathered, besides rubbish: for one, leadership just isn’t many New Zealanders’ fortes. And that’s totally okay. Also, New Zealand lingo is sweet as.

But most notably, New Zealand is a wolf in a unicorn’s clothing. Boasting uniquely gorgeous landscapes, it often distracts viewers from the ever-mounting environmental issues the country now faces due to modernization, infrastructure and industrialization.

This isn’t to say that New Zealand is the only country buckling down with environmental turmoil; rather, it’s a reminder that even the most beautiful places can also harbor ugliness.

And that’s something I’ll never throw away.