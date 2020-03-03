African American history and literature celebrated at fifth annual read-in



Gigi McGraw, a performance artist from Philadelphia exclaimed that “The God who made the black man and the white man cannot be left the new record indicating us different species!” as an array of students and faculty gathered in the small room, never breaking the silence while relishing the words written by one of the many cherished African American authors read during The Black History Month Extravaganza event.

The event commemorated Black History Month with an audience of about 30 students, staff and faculty members at the Class of 1941 Lecture Room in Morris Library on Feb. 24.

The event started off with a lively performance-like reading by McGraw, who uses creative art forms such as writing, drama, visual arts, dancing and photography to address global issues, with a specific focus of communities of color. McGraw started the event by reading an excerpt from her play “Letters to Aunt Hattie.”

In the excerpt, Harriet Forten Purvis is responding to a character’s request to find some direction in her life and have Harriet serve as her mentor. Harriet recalls a memory: “And he’d say, ‘The God who made the black man and the white man cannot be left the new record indicating us different species! Are we not sustained by the same power? Supported by the same foods, hurt by the same wounds… should we not then have the same liberties? Or be protected by the same laws?’”

Professors Delice Williams and April Kendra started the event as part of a larger movement of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) in 2015, marking the event as the fifth-year celebration of diversity in literature. The Black Caucus of the NCTE created the National African American Read-In in 1990 to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. This initiative has reached more than 6 million participants worldwide.

Other readers emphasized the significance of Black History Month by reading different styles of works. A student reader, halfway through the event, stood up, and with determination in her stride, made her way to the podium to read the work of acclaimed American poet, storyteller and activist Maya Angelou.

Common themes of the readings included hardships, perseverance, sacrifices and progress in African American history while reminding the audience of the importance of remembering this history. Celeste Doaks, an assistant professor of English, also emphasized another, perhaps overlooked point.

“You know, Black History Month is also Love Month,” she said. Doaks then continued to read her own work, “The perfect sign,” a poem about a woman looking for the perfect sign to tell her that the partner she’s chosen is “the one,” wondering if she should have married her husband or not.

“And just before we got to what my auntie calls, ‘the meat of the sandwich’ we heard a pop and then an explosion. Or maybe a collision of sorts. Glass smashing into metal, and the slow hiss of oil burning. And no we never flipped the lover’s card or intercepted a Hail Mary in the fourth quarter, but our first turkey day was a delightful disaster. A wonderful failure…maybe this was all we needed.”