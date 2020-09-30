Album Review: A Breakdown of Taylor Swift’s “Folklore”



“Folklore” ushers in a new era of introspection for the popular artist.

Taylor Swift has been doing good, she’s on some new shit. July 4, she surprised listeners in quarantine with her eighth album, “Folklore.” Just as the name suggests, this album is the kind that makes you want to curl up with a blanket and a hot beverage while you listen to her narratives about past lovers. The album is perfect for fall as the season transitions into a cold and seemingly endless winter.

The album features haunting tracks like “my tears ricochet” and mellow tracks like “the 1.” These compositions prove that Swift can experiment with a variety of genres. In her earlier albums “Taylor Swift,” “Fearless” and “Speak Now” she utilized elements of country and in her later albums “Red,” “1989” and “Lover” she established her style of teenage pop. However, the more recent album “Folklore” is the sad indie music we need during this uncertain time of COVID-19.

Here I have crafted a breakdown of each track’s content.

“the 1”

Swift prefaces her album by giving updates on what she’s been up to since her seventh album. She’s “been saying yes instead of no” and keeping busy. The majority of the song is a reflection on her past relationship and how her lover at the time could have been “the 1.” The first song of this album is not the best one. It reels you in, but there are other gems to be explored on this record.

“cardigan”

Swift knows her lover and reflects on their churlish yet fun activities in the past. When Swift felt like she was tired and boring, her lover metaphorically “put her on” and told her he was her favorite. Despite this song’s popularity (it was No. 1 on the “Hot 100 Hundred Billboard chart”), it’s not the best on the album. Comparing herself to a sweater is corny and unnecessary. The chorus does not save the song in this case.

“the last great american dynasty”

This song is a narrative about a girl named Rebecca and her love interest Bill. Both are from privileged backgrounds, and the song tells of how Rebecca is blamed for ruining “the last great american dynasty” after her husband dies due to his careless habits. I could care less about Rebecca and Bill’s relationship.

“exile (feat. Bon Iver)”

Bon Iver’s influence on this track is evident. This is another narrative track about how one’s love interest parts and the person left in the dust is “in exile seeing them out.” This has got to be my favorite track. I love Iver’s style and the incorporation of Swift’s voice with it. Perfect down in the dumps song.

“my tears ricochet”

This track is further crooning over a past love and how Swift’s tears bounce off as she cries about her lover leaving. Pretty predictable. No surprises here.

“mirrorball”

“mirrorball” gives insight into Swift’s social interactions with others. She’s a “mirrorball” and reflects on how she changes herself to adapt to who she is spending time with. Swift reflects “every version” of her lover, rather than revealing herself. However when she’s alone, she can let her guard down and be vulnerable with this person. This song makes me depressed. Why does Swift feel the need to constantly change herself? She has so many albums where she is “Fearless” in expressing her emotions, but why can’t she seem to be honest with them at this point in her life?

“seven”

Like most Taylor Swift songs, this one comes with a very catchy chorus that will give you an earworm for days. Swift reflects on her summers growing up in Pennsylvania which consisted of climbing trees and swinging over creeks. She wonders if there’s “still beautiful things” like her summer memories. Here she mentions the words “folk song,” linking the title of her album’s name and expressing the simile of how “her love will be passed down.” This song used to be a personal favorite of mine, but after countless listens it is tiring instead of sensational.

“august”

“august” also has a catchy chorus. This track also reminisces about a past love. She mentions how her lover prioritizes consent.“Are you sure?” the lover inquires, especially because she “never has before,” implying her virginity. In “august” she sings that the month is “sipping” away; the letter “l” seems to be sacrificed to create a simile that compares the moment to escaping like wine. A simple track that is no. 3 on my favorites for this album.

“this is me trying”

The title of this song is pretty self explanatory. Swift talks about her mental impairments and how her destructive and volatile behaviors come out when she is upset and angry. She sings about expressing vulnerability to random strangers and drinking whisky yet states that she’s “trying.” Swift seems to be in a dark place here if pouring out to strangers and drinking heavily is how she “tries” to deal with her emotions. I like the cynical tone of this song; it’s refreshing from her other tracks.

“illicit affairs”

Also a self explanatory title, this is another narrative track about an affair. Swift is so emotionally involved in the affair that she doesn’t care that what she is doing is wrong. She would “ruin herself a million little times” for her lover rather than do what is right. This track also seems redundant and predictable. We know illicit affairs are tempting but bad!

“invisible string”

Swift compares her connection to her lover with an “invisible string” in this track. Once again she reminisces about her time being single and dreaming of finding a lover. She mentions other memories with her 16 year old boy who works at a yogurt shop and sings “isn’t it just so pretty to think that all along there was an invisible string” tying the two lovers together. This is another popular song on the album and I love the beautiful imagery of an invisible string, but it’s not a winner on “Folklore.”

“mad woman” (Trigger Warning: this song’s lyric about self harm gives especially disturbing imagery.)

Reminiscent of Swift’s prior album “Reputation” that addresses the public’s response to her image of being crazy and a relationship maniac, she mentions how a partner can make her turn into “a mad woman.” She’s not a mad woman just for the sake of being one, the influence of others makes her this way. Due to this album’s mention of self harm, this song is my least favorite on the record.

“epiphany” (Trigger Warning: mention of viewing a traumatic experience, PTSD)

A realization comes to the person being addressed in this song. A traumatic experience has happened to said person and Swift mentions how they are looking for “just one single glimpse of relief” from their PTSD to make some sense of what they’ve seen. I never seek out this song due to both its content and forgettable melody.

“betty”

This track is a narrative from the perspective of a boy named James, and how he cheated on his lover over the summer. It is basically a cheesy attempt from a 17 year old to make up for being a cheater. This is no. 2 on my list of favorites from “Folklore.” I love the narrative here, but the use of the harmonica and the beat is what attracts me to this song so much. It’s unique from her other music on this album and in general.

“peace”

Swift has amazing self awareness. She knows she can’t give her lover peace, and inquires if that’s ok. Their relationship is wonderful even though she “talks shit with her friends like she’s wasting the lover’s honor.” The fact that she knows she’s wasting the lover’s honor in secret and feels guilt about it further perpetuates her awareness in respecting this person who she would “die for,” but only in secret. This is another forgettable track. I forget how it goes which shows how insignificant it is to the album.

“hoax”

Swift concludes her album with “hoax.” She sings about her “only one” and how her relationship with them has destroyed her. She alludes to her love life being like a movie. “You knew the hero died so what’s the movie for?” In “exile,” she mentions that “I think I’ve seen this film before/And I didn’t like the ending.” Her relationship is a “hoax,” but she ends the album with the lyric “Don’t want no other shade of blue but you/No other sadness in the world would do.” At this point in the album the listener is hoping Swift can end with a bang, but she fails to deliver. This song is also wildly predictable, and she could have concluded with a better composition.

In analyzing this final track of “Folklore,” listeners can’t help but wonder. Is Swift currently hung up on a relationship that she knows is a hoax? We know that song placement in an album is extremely intentional. Swift croons the entire album about her memories with past lovers and closes it with a ballad that expresses a toxic relationship. Listeners can’t help but think that she is still currently invested in this relationship.

Taylor Swift expresses her topic of love and heartbreak with “Folklore” but presents it in a new and refreshing musical format for her discography. She may be a singer who only sings about “going on too many dates,” but her metaphors and similes in this album specifically are hauntingly beautiful and reflective. The lyric “I’m a mirrorball” expresses her tendency to show every part of someone else and lose herself in a relationship. “There’s nothing like a mad woman, what a shame she went mad” highlights how extremely angry women could be, and there’s nothing like it she states. The aforementioned lyric “august sipped away like a bottle of wine” especially sticks out with her clever comparison to August and empty wine bottles. “Folklore” is without a doubt enough to put us all in our feels this fall.