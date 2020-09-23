Album Review: Amid introspection and apprehension, Big Sean’s versatility shines on “Detroit 2”



Courtesy of Billboard.com/THE REVIEW

Big Sean lines up an impressive list of features and dives deep in his latest album, “Detroit 2.”

BY Staff Reporter

In 2010, American hip-hop magazine, XXL, dropped their annual “Freshman List,” comprised of rappers who have stood out in the year prior, and have a chance at breaking out into super stardom. Little did XXL know, this 2010 list would go down as an all time great one. The XXL Freshman in 2010 had stars such as Nipsey Hussle, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Wiz Khalifa and Big Sean.

Though he broke out on to the rap scene in a big way after his XXL Freshman nod, Big Sean has long been the target of memes, jokes and downright slander on social media platforms like Twitter. Despite this, the artist signed to G.O.O.D Music has had four number one albums: “Finally Famous,” “Hall of Fame,” “Dark Sky Paradise” and his last album, “I Decided”.

It’s gotten to a point where hating on Big Sean is a meme now, and honestly, I don’t know why. Big Sean is a very talented artist and a great rapper.

On September 4th, Big Sean dropped his 5th studio album, “Detroit 2,” a second installment to his 2012 mixtape, “Detroit.” The entire record is a mixed bag, with Sean showing his flexibility in styles as a musician. You might hear him show off his lyrical prowess as a rapper on one track and try out his vocals to sing on another.

Big Sean uses his ties to the Midwest’s hidden rap capital for many features on the album, such as Key Wayne, Dwele and Earlly Mac. The track “Friday Night Cypher” features an all-star cast of even more Detroit rappers such as Tee Grizzley, Payroll Giovanni, Boldy James and Kash Doll . It even has features from rap veterans, as well as Detroit natives, Eminem and Royce Da 5’9.

This project is riddled with one liners and punchlines that would make for a great caption on social media. However, it’s obvious that this is a version of Big Sean that we’ve never seen on any previous records. Sean sounds more motivated, inspired and ambitious as ever on this album. The singles on this record are “Deep Reverence” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle and “Harder Than My Demons.” On both tracks, Sean raps about his mental health battles and how he has made the most out of adversity.

On “Deep Reverence,” Sean raps “In high school, I learned chemistry, biology but not how to cope with anxiety/Or how I could feel like I’m by myself on an island with depression on all sides of me”. As a young adult, Sean says he wasn’t mature enough to know how to deal with his mental health on his own. The end of this track features a sample of an interview with Nipsey Hussle in which he states, “Aw man, I’d probably say Payroll, eh, or Tee Grizzley. Me and Big Sean talked about doin’ somethin’ recently, too. So, you know, all of them, I’ma, I’ma tap in with all of Detroit.”

This sample was a nice nod to the late, great, Nipsey Hussle, and it displays his love for the Motor City and some of its biggest artists.

“Detroit 2” is one of the most unique records of the year. If you’re into R&B, there are tracks such as “Body Language” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Jhene Aiko as well as “Everything That’s Missing” featuring Dwele and the track titled “Guard Your Heart” featuring Anderson Paak, Earlly Mac and Wale.

It’s hard to achieve perfection with 22 tracks on “Detroit 2,” but in my honest opinion, Sean only had maybe two tracks that missed the mark. The track “Wolves” featuring Post Malone came off as an attempt to score a hit song. It underutilized Post Malone’s talents, who isn’t necessarily known as a lyrical genius but more so as a versatile singer with the ability to make a catchy hook.

On “Wolves,” Sean sang the hook, which let the song fall flat. The other track that I was not crazy about was “Lithuania” featuring Travis Scott. I’m sure others enjoyed this track, but Travis Scott and his heavily autotuned presence is not my cup of tea.

There were too many things I enjoyed on this album to list one after the other. The entire album was largely produced by Cali’ based Hit-Boy, most notably known for producing hit songs such as “Sicko Mode” by Drake and Travis Scott and “Clique” by Jay Z, Kanye West and Sean. Hit-Boy often produces and raps alongside the LA based Dom Kennedy as members of Half-A-Mil, and Kennedy is featured on the last track, “Still I Rise.” This is one of the best tracks on the album. Sean’s first verse contains his own personal experiences of dating while being a star with Kennedy on the hook. The track ends with an outro provided by both Sean and Kennedy, containing anecdotes from Sean about bouncing back from adversity.

Big Sean has always had a unique approach to how he structures his albums, almost as if each track is a part of a greater story that he’s telling. On “Detroit 2,” Sean resurrects one of the lost arts in rap nowadays- skits! In the early to mid 2000s, skits were usually short sketches that artists would include in to change the pace for their album. One of the artists who mastered this was Kanye West, who always had skits that fit into the theme of the album. Kanye’s were often supposed to be funny, while on “Detroit 2,” Sean uses them to emphasize the history of Detroit and its legendary musical background.

The skits on this album were the perfect addition to the bigger picture that Big Sean is trying to paint. The first skit is a story by comedian Dave Chappelle, in which he explains a time when he was performing at Detroit’s own, The Fillmore. Chappelle explains how before his comedy set, he smoked some weed backstage with Detroit rapper Danny Brown. As the story goes, Chappelle’s set ended up being terrible, and the first person backstage to give him a pep talk was none other than Big Sean’s father. He ends his story by saying how much he loves both Sean and Detroit. The other two skits were done by musicians Erykah Badu and Stevie Wonder. Badu’s monologue is a creative, almost verbally psychedelic ode to the history of music in Detroit.

Badu says, “Thank you, Berry Gordy, for that little house. Thank you, Stevie Wonder, for always calling me and reminding me that it is there. That thing I always long to reconnect with it when I lose my way musically.”

On Stevie Wonder’s skit, he tells a beautiful story of his younger self growing up in the west side of Detroit, and how he handled being blind as a child.

“I may have had a visual disability. But [that] did not stop my vision inside me.”

One of the things this album is great at is displaying the history and success of music in Detroit. This is done through the skits, features and obviously, Big Sean’s lyrics. “Detroit 2” is living proof of the progress Big Sean has made as a musician. On some tracks, he shows off his improved melodization, such as “Time In,” which is performed with his significant other, Jhene Aiko, as the two go by TWENTY88 when collaborating.

On other tracks, Sean raps with a vengeance that he hasn’t had since the old mixtape days of the early 2010s. The perfect example of this is the track “The Baddest,” which is produced by NO I.D and features a sample from the movie “Godzilla vs Mothra.” On this track, Sean has a tenacity and cockiness in his lyrics, like when he raps “And I’m feelin’ godly, bullets can’t stop me/I feel like Gotti, soldiers beside me/ Goin’ hard body, I can’t go lightly/ I feel like Pac right there in the lobby.”

Big Sean has cemented himself as one of the top mainstream rappers in the game right now, as well as one of the most versatile. His impressive lyrics combined with a much improved flow has maximized his capability as an artist and “Detroit 2” is the perfect example.

Sean’s ability to stand out, even with great features from the likes of Nipsey Hussle, Wale and Lil Wayne, is a testament to how much he has improved since his last album. “I Decided” was a wonderful album for what it was, but “Detroit 2” shows a side of Big Sean as a rapper that we’ve rarely seen. This record is surely an album of the year candidate, and for Big Sean, it’s the perfect way to get some respect for his name and his place in the industry.