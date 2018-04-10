Album Review: “Invasion of Privacy”

Atlantic/KSR

Cardi B’s newest album, “Invasion of Privacy,” solidifies her spot as the new Queen of rap.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

I have never listened to a Cardi B project and, as far as I’m concerned, I don’t need to. The Bronx rapper took over the summer of 2017 with “Bodak Yellow,” became a social media superstar, hopped on the remix of “Finesse” with Bruno Mars, took home the Single of the Year award at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards and finally, as if America needed any more reason to cement her place as queen, dropped her triumphant debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.” Cardi’s debut solidifies her place as not only the new queen, but as a bonafide star in the music industry that will be here for years to come.

The album kicks off (and delivers) with “Get Up 10,” a fiery intro track (reminiscent of a certain Meek Mill intro) with lyrics that epitomize Cardi’s role in hip hop. Cardi tells the story of her come up, from a stripper at Sue’s to “Bodak Yellow,” and adds in a liberal sprinkling of her signature bravado: “I started speakin’ my mind and tripled my views / Real bitch, only thing fake is the boobs,” and “I started gettin’ money, bitches upset / They remind me of my pussy, bitches mad tight.” What else would you expect after “Bodak Yellow?”

The 13-track album continues with the Migos assisted effort “Drip,” which is sure to find its time as the top club banger. Heavy ad libs and more Cardi-confidence blare out over booming production, but the track forwards a dangerous redundancy in the hook that is too often repeated by Cardi throughout the album. Tracks such as “Money Bag” and “She Bad” sound as monotonous as their titles would imply. In fairness, Cardi is not the only rapper that has fallen victim to a grossly repetitive hook. YG is on this album to rap “Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass / Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass / She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad / She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad”?

That said, “Invasion of Privacy” is at its best when listeners embrace Cardi for Cardi and sit back (or party hard) and enjoy the unimaginable run she is on. Cardi’s Bronx brogue combined with her signature bravado gives the rapper an incredible ability to create stunningly infectious tracks that just feel good. The debut includes the aforementioned and forever popular “Bodak Yellow,” as well as new cuts like “Best Life” and “I Like It,” tracks that are sure to vie for song of the summer, even if they don’t showcase Cardi at her glittering best. “I’m like Big Pop’ mixed with 2Pac, I’m like Makaveli (yeah) / You need some, Little Caesar’s pizza, I be hot and ready (woo).” Yikes!

“Invasion of Privacy” focuses on delivering bangers, but still manages to convey some much needed versatility as Cardi doesn’t shy away completely from introspective lyrics. “Be Careful” strikes a nice balance between bravado and realness, even if it furthers the rather tired story of her romance with fellow rapper Offset. The production feels expensive, if safe, throughout the project, as Cardi and her team capitalize on her sound without experimenting too vigorously. The album creates a sonic landscape that traps the listener in the glorious moment, Cardi’s moment.

Even at the low points of Cardi’s skills as a rapper, and even with redundant, loosely structured hooks, “Invasion of Privacy” delivers on its principle message: Cardi B is here to stay, and listeners know what they will get even as she grows as an artist.