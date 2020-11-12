Album review: Love Goes



Allison Neslund/THE REVIEW

Sam Smith’s latest album is an emotional work of art.

BY

Staff Reporter

On Oct. 30th, Sam Smith released their third album, “Love Goes.” The album was originally scheduled for release in May, but Smith pushed it back due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first album that Smith has released since coming out as non-binary and genderqueer last September. Smith also expressed that they had changed their pronouns to “they” and “them,” and Smith’s journey with non-binary relationships and gender identitiy can be understood through this new album. “Love Goes” brings a unique take to Smith’s usual somber music and bathes us in some unique dance-pop songs, while still returning to their usual roots and treating their listeners with a taste of much needed melancholy. Smith uses their powerful and poetic voice to bring us into their world of love, loss, forgiveness and longing.

1. Young

This first song envelops listeners into Smith’s journey of growing up in the spotlight while longing for a “normal” young adulthood. Since Smith was discovered at a young age, they felt eyes on them at all times and expressed this through this soft and simple song. This song sounds like Smith longed for the things most of us take advantage of in college. Smith feels like they didn’t have the chance to “get a little wild” and “kiss a hundred boys and not feel like [they’re] tied to them” because of the spotlight that was constantly on them and the judgement that is constantly thrown at a young individual growing up in the music industry.

2. Diamonds

Smith released this song a month ahead of the album with an empowering music video. Smith channeled their inner dancer, showing off their feminine side, which they have said they are trying to openly embrace. In this song, Sam expresses how they don’t care for the materialistic things that life offers, while their partner felt differently and took advantage of Smith’s success. Smith really shows us their pure and down-to-earth nature through this song, and perhaps we can say their soul truly is a diamond.

3. Another One

A contrasting song from the previous, Smith releases their anger and pain from their heartbreak with this song and expresses their happiness for their ex and the new relationship that he is in, showing gratitude for their own growth in the journey of love. Smith essentially wishes that this previous lover will treat his new lover with more love and care than Smith received from him. But in the bridge, Smith sends a little note and perhaps a slightly petty message to their ex’s new lover to warn him that he will “never be enough.`” Ouch.

4. My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)

Sam Smith drowns us in desire in this song while showing their longing and thirst for the person that they love. In this song, Smith refers to this lover as their “oasis” — their water in a desert, the connection they need the most. Individuals who have begun to fall in love have perhaps understood the drought endured without that person, as they sunk in a lack of control and fell helplessly with emotion. But not only is Smith speaking of emotional connection, they are also expressing their need for physical intimacy. Smith wrote this song during lockdown, and in this collaborative song with Burna Boy, they express their desire and need for sexual connection during a seemingly dry period.

5. So Serious

This song, surprisingly upbeat, starts off with the line “put your hands in the air if sometimes ever get sad like me.” Well, my hands are in the air. Through this song, Smith seems to be breathing through their emotions and mental health issues while still accepting and validating their struggles. Smith beautifully expresses their battle with depression through this lyrical poetry and their frustration with not understanding why they feel this way but speaks about such dark and somber issues in a playful way that somehow normalizes the conversation around depression and allows listeners to embrace mental health. Smith essentially makes us feel like it’s okay to not feel okay.

6. Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)

Smith brings this song into the new album as a suggestive second part to their song with Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger,” which was released in January 2019 and is a song on the second part of the album, which features six of Smith’s previously released songs. However, this song takes a darker and more intense turn, now showing how Smith wants to deal with the heartbreak they spoke about in “Dancing With a Stranger.” They dance us through their coping process and their journey of distracting themself with someone else.

7. For The Lover That I Lost

Smith wrote this song with the Norwegian LA-based production team Stargate and gave it to Céline Dion, who had it on her 2019 album “Courage.” They, however, decided to include it in the album as a tribute to her. The song walks us through a lover’s mind, constantly barricaded by the thought of and longing for someone they love. The song, however, is sung without an ounce of regret, showing how broken love can still be beautiful; we can mourn a love that didn’t work while still cherishing the moments we had. Both artists sing this ballad-type song beautifully, but I’m secretly hoping that they’ll one day sing it together.

8. Breaking Hearts

This is yet another song where Smith sings about something sad in a light, positive way. Smith talks about how their lover left their heart breaking, but somehow, the tune of the song doesn’t make them sound broken. On Apple Music, Smith spoke about this song, saying “I didn’t want it to go anywhere. It’s me being a bitch and saying, ‘Fuck you.’ It’s going through an angry moment of heartbreak.” It seems like he’s channeling his anger perfectly.

9. Forgive Myself

This song seems to be that moment of realization and urge to move on that people wait for after being hurt. Smith expresses that this person is constantly on their mind but reminds themself (and us) how important it is to try and heal from that pain and to focus on ourselves, so we can heal and find love again in the future.

10. Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)

This is my favorite song on the album. Not only is Labrinth an incredible artist, but this collaboration and song seemed to have healed my heart. This was the song that left me with tears streaming down my face at 12:30 a.m. the night the album was released. Smith and Labrinth (who seems to be taking the role as the ex-lover) are having a lyrical conversation about ending the relationship because one, or both of them, are too broken to keep the other afloat. The song starts off soft and tender; listeners seem to be rolling on the keys through their acceptance of the fate of this relationship. But then, Smith expresses that they will always care about their soon-to-be ex but will not return to them, and the music speeds up into a symphony of joyous trumpets. It seems like Smith is finally free.

11. Kids Again

This song wraps up the first part of the album beautifully. In this song, Sam Smith seems to be reminiscing on the past and their childhood love. Smith shows us that it’s okay to hold on to those memories and miss people who are no longer in one’s life, especially if they were once a big part of who an individual was. But Smith also seems to be content with those memories, simply watching them from a distance, knowing that they are part of a beautiful past. In the music video, Smith can be seen on a merry-go-round, perfectly circling the theme of the song — that people can and should hold on to memories of young love.

Sam Smith also adds a second (or bonus) part to this album, incorporating previously released songs to add up to 17 poetic tracks. Since Smith pushed back the release date of this album and considerately did not want to keep us waiting for their new music, Smith released a few of these tracks to bring fans comfort during the pandemic. Not only that, Smith also released two exclusive tracks, “Sober” and “Laurel Canyon,” in the Target album, which are also featured in the Japan albums with the addition of a cover of “Fix You.”

12. Dancing With A Stranger (ft. Normani)

This song, full of accusation and power, consists of Smith supposedly blaming their past lover for their loneliness and lack of connection. But Smith doesn’t seem to be wallowing in pain. Instead, they head to the dance floor and find someone new to enjoy life with.

13. How Do You Sleep?

Like “Dancing With A Stranger,” this song puts you in the dancing mood with it’s upbeat, positive melody and message. Again, Smith seems to be healing through music. In the music video, Smith gives us our first sneak peek of their dancing skills, making all of us want to dance through heartbreak. While Smith tries to step back into being the person they were before getting hurt, they wish that the person who broke their heart will rather feel remorse for the pain they caused.

14. To Die For

Some songs remind us of a moment in time, a place or a person. This song is that for me. This was my song walking on campus after my 8:40 a.m. class in Kirkbride last semester; the sun shining, the trees bright and green, the world seemingly untouched. I felt Smith’s words battering my bones every morning as they expressed their longing for a love that seemed impossible to find. I too wanted what Smith wanted — “someone to die for,” the love that other people have and cherish. “Everyone around me was so happy, but I was not feeling good,” Smith said on Apple Music. “Sometimes, you just get fed up with being single.”

15. I’m Ready (with Demi Lovato)

I felt very personally connected to this song. After getting hurt, it’s hard to open your heart again and look for love. But in this empowering song, Smith tells the world that they are ready to love again and to take that chance. The song, released in April, was a collaboration between Smith and Demi Lovato. Lovato also seemed to embrace the idea of love through her participation in the song.

16. Fire On Fire

In this dramatic, passionate performance, Smith tells us that while too much fire is often deadly, they accepted it in the face of love because, well, how can one deny love? Smith seems to be turning a blind eye to the people’s criticism of their relationship. Through the lines, Smith belts; it can be assumed that they found the intense and amorous love that they had been looking for.

17. Promises (with Calvin Harris)

Calvin Harris seems to have brought out the fun, dancing side of Sam Smith in this song. This song was released in 2018 while Smith was touring (fun fact: I attended one of their concerts that year and heard this song live). Smith seems to be enjoying life and putting their worries behind them.

Target Exclusive Tracks:

18. Sober

Smith has shared their battle with addiction in the past. Smith could be talking to themselves, or to a loved one, about staying sober. In the song, Smith says, “you say you’re doing fine/ it’s just a phase.” Do you hear my heart shattering? Smith brings so much awareness to mental health and addiction through this song, embracing everyone who has ever felt lost and broken while also giving us a glimpse of how the loved ones of struggling individuals feel and how helpless they may feel sometimes.

19. Laurel Canyon

In this song, Smith takes our hand and walks us through their relationship with a past lover. Smith, lost in memories, tells us that they “left [their] love in Laurel Canyon” in an empty mansion. Smith also tells us that they planned a future with this person — a wedding and children. This song makes me feel like I’m standing in an empty house with the walls bare, stripped of picture frames that once held beautiful stories. It really shows us how a house is not a home unless it’s made one.

Sam Smith brought this album into the world when love was lacking. Smith has, in turn, made listeners feel closer to love and has allowed people to even accept the parts of love that may hurt. Through this album, I have brushed away the crumbs that have been left from broken relationships and lingering feelings. Smith has made me feel less alone in a time of isolation where the usual social and emotional connection isn’t abundant.

When attending Smith’s concert in 2018, I felt this closeness to the people around me that I had never felt before— Barclays Center was echoing in love and joy and lyrical company and Smith’s third album brought that feeling back for me. Smith has become a role model and a source of inspiration for those exploring their identity and struggling in love; they have ingrained into our minds that love can be painful and difficult, yet beautiful and simple in the most complex ways— that’s how “Love Goes.”