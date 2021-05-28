Aly & AJ perform live at the university’s 2021 Senior Fling

Sophia Johnson/THE REVIEW

While the pandemic still prevents large, live music festivals, the transition back to normalcy does mean that smaller music performances can occur. On Friday, May 14th, the UD Programming Board hosted pop duo Aly & AJ at the Delaware Stadium as the main event of the 2021 Senior Fling.

Although social distancing, mask guidelines and a limited capacity were held in place at the in-person version of the event, students were still able to attend a live concert, which is more than many can say for this past year. As another element of the in-person event, the UD Programming Board had a merchandise raffle and provided t-shirts for attendees.

The event took place in Delaware Stadium, which seats more than 18,000 people and is most commonly used for the university’s football games. Students were spread out across one section on one side of the stadium so they could sit with their friends and watch the performance. The stage was set up at the edge of the turf in front of the audience so that everyone was able to get a good view.

There was also a virtual stream of the performance on UD Live, the online platform for many of the university’s virtual performances and other streams. Although the camera sometimes vibrated on songs that used lots of drums and thus created a bit of a lower quality experience, this was not the case for the whole livestream and was overall not a nuisance. In fact, the positive and excited energy from both the performers and the audience could be felt even through a screen.

Aly & AJ are sisters who play pop rock and indie pop music. They have created many EPs and albums over the years, with their 2007 album “Insomniatic” being their most popular, selling over 39,000 copies in the first week of its release. This year, they are releasing their fourth album called “A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun.” For the release of this album, Aly & AJ are doing a live tour in the spring and summer of 2022 across Europe and the U.S.

Even though the duo will be touring again soon, they expressed at the Senior Fling that they were excited to play for a live audience again after a year of being unable to. Together, the duo plays acoustic guitar, electric guitar and piano, and they sing as well. Aly & AJ played many songs from their discography at the event, including older songs like “Potential Breakup Song” as well as brand new ones like “Symptom of Your Touch.” They were thrilled that many audience members knew their songs, and as the night went on, the crowd was able to enjoy a live event once again.