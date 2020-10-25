Amid a unique fall semester, Delaware marching band finding ways to march onward

A major part of the football experience at Delaware was impacted by COVID-19. Now the university's marching band is adjusting to a fall without band.



With a new curriculum implemented for the fall marching season, Heidi Sarver is giving her students every chance to get the marching band experience.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

The University of Delaware marching band continued its long-standing program this fall with a newly implemented curriculum that looks to give its members a band-like experience during the largely virtual fall semester.

The program, “Choose Your Own Adventure” offers the close to 300 members of the marching band an opportunity to focus on different aspects incorporated with the band.

“We viewed this as an opportunity to teach the band members as much as we could about what it takes to create a show, meet people that are big names in the industry and offer them a creative and social outlet for their mental health as they manage online learning,” marching band Director Heidi Sarver said.

A typical season for the band consists of performances at Delaware football games, marching band festivals and its annual band camp, which takes place prior to the marching season each August.

For new and returning members of the band, band camp serves a variety of purposes outside learning how to march, practicing music and knowing where to go in the show. It allows friendships to be made across the band and form what Sarver describes as a family dynamic.

Fourth-year member and second-year drum major Keith Blake spoke of how the hot summer days and over 12 hours of marching and playing each day molds together this dynamic through what he and other members jokingly call “mutual suffering.”

“It’s a grind that we’re all in together, like everyone’s giving it their all, giving as much as they can like pushing themselves to the point that they can,” Blake said. “Just that mutual amount of desire to work so hard and also sometimes suffer, but also knowing we’re all there for the same reason is just really instrumental.”

As a way to substitute the loss of band camp, one of the five tracks of the fall curriculum includes an hour a week of sectionals for students who are living on campus or in the general vicinity of Newark.

Sectionals allow the section leaders of each instrumental group to work on teaching basic marching techniques to both new and returning members and to practice music such as the University Fight Song and Alma Mater.

The sectionals however do come with restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sectionals are not able to be larger than 50 people. Members who play a brass or woodwind instrument must be spaced out by 20 feet when playing music. Color guards and twirlers are required to wear masks at all times and percussionists are not allowed to share sticks or mallets and must be spaced six feet apart.

A point of emphasis along with the restrictions has been for members participating in sectionals to not gather and socialize before or after sectionals. In previous years, sections scattered throughout the practice field with members catching up with one another prior to rehearsal.

“I love that time of rehearsal because I used to just walk around, and I would literally just make an L-shape and I would hit every section, and I’d get to see everybody,” Blake said.

One of Blake’s co-drum majors, Eric Abner, found even with the sectionals, it is hard for him and his fellow drum majors to connect with freshmen and other band members. Abner said that this fall he might know 15 rookies but has not formed a personal connection with any of the new members.

Normally, by this point of the season, Abner stated he would have made a connection with every rookie and returning member.

“During those sectionals, us drum majors don’t have a lot of connections because within the sectionals the section leaders are taking over,” Abner said. “Usually, we’ll just pop in from time to time and just check in on what they are doing, but we don’t really want to take away from the time of the section leaders.”

In spite of not having the full band experience socially, rookies are still finding ways to develop these connections within their own sections.

Freshman trumpet player Mike Giuliano’s first sectional saw him and other members of his section get to socialize more, getting dinner after being dismissed. In addition, Giuliano participated in Zoom hangouts, where he and his section played Cards Against Humanity and other virtual games.

Giuliano also described his experience with the band’s staff buddies program. The program pairs an upperclassmen on staff with the band with a rookie, as a way for the rookie to have a direct connection to someone who has experience with the band at the university.

“We ended up getting coffee on North College Ave. at [Drip Cafe],” Giuliano said. “We basically talked about everything, between housing and classes and majors and band and social life, everything is just like as if you hang out with your friends and catch up on what’s been going on with life.”

The sectional component of the curriculum and social aspects that come with it are only a small hybrid portion of a mainly virtual experience.

The track Professor Sarver and assistant band director Jim Ancona have focused the most on to create a unique band experience this fall is the pageantry arts track.

Pageantry arts allows band members to play an active role in helping develop the Fall 2021 marching show. Members are able to assist in crafting the story that the show will tell, along with choreographing visuals that Sarver hopes will be able to be easily inserted into the show next fall.

“One of the biggest things that we didn’t want to do was just have webinars, just having people talking at students because that’s all you’re getting in your academics,” Sarver said. “It’s a mix of how stuff’s created and now get your feet wet and join us in creating for next year.”

Along with helping develop next fall’s show, students also have the ability to learn about the life of a music educator in the music education track. The track itself has speakers come in to highlight the different times in the life of a music educator.

The curriculum is also structured to incorporate health and wellbeing into the fall course. The track offers students with videos on meditation, yoga, stretching and strength training. Sarver sees the track as one of the most important to her students physical and mental health.

“To not take into consideration, more actively, mental health with one of the largest groups on campus would be an oversight on our part,” Sarver said. “It’s on the list to continue, if it’s self-guided, it’s self-guided but at least if we have resources for the band I think it will be very beneficial.”

The use of technology and social media is the main focus of the track involved with video projects. Two main productions are already underway for the track.

Student leadership has also utilized social media this fall in effort to make things easier for new members.

The drum majors created a video with the app TikTok to show students that are new to campus how to get to the practice fields. Section leaders also created videos teaching rookies stationary commands, as rookie orientations were lost during the summer.

Marching band is offered as a one credit, Creative Arts and Humanities course.

For students to earn credit for the course, they must complete a minimum of six hours combining the pageantry arts and education tracks, two hours of the video project tracks, a maximum of three hours of the health and wellbeing track and a minimum of four hours of the sectionals track for students who are in the hybrid model.

For members of the band, new and returning, the pandemic is something no one has experienced or foresaw. Keith Blake highlighted how he and others look at the unique semester.

“I think I could speak for at least a majority of the people in the program that we all wish we could be doing it,” Blake said. “But it’s really important right now to just be safe and be thankful that Sarv and Jim have put together such an awesome, awesome curriculum for us to substitute what we normally would be doing.”