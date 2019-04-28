Amid controversy, Biden declares presidential candidacy



Photo courtesy of the Biden Institute /THE REVIEW

On April 25, Joe Biden announced via video that he is now officially running for president in 2020. The former Democratic United States Senator and former Vice-President to Barack Obama was a student of the class of 1965 here at the university, where he made Student Body President his freshman year.

In the video, entitled “America Is An Idea,” Biden juxtaposes Charlottesville, Va., as the home of founding father Thomas Jefferson and also the location of the 2017 Unite the Right rally.

In the video, Biden berates President Donald J. Trump for his now infamous “very fine people on both sides” statement which was taken by some as a moral equivalence between the white supremacists and Antifa protesters. Biden said that because he cannot tolerate Trump’s administration he is now running to oppose him in the 2020 presidential elections.

The alumnus is known on campus as chair of the Biden Institute and the namesake of the new Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy & Administration.

“Having announced his presidential run, Biden is stepping down from his position as chair of UD’s Biden Institute,” the university said in a statement on UDaily last week. “[The Biden Institute] … will continue its work as a research and policy center focusing on issues that affect the nation.”

The 76-year-old used to be quite a prominent and well-liked icon on campus, with his surprise visits leading to frenzies at BrewHaHa and other campus hangouts. But in the wake of controversies about his interactions with women in office and on the campaign trail, it remains to be seen whether Delaware still believes “Uncle Joe” is the right man for the job.

“We are very happy to see Vice President, and UD alumnus, Joe Biden enter the race for the presidency in 2020,” Alexa Adams, College Democrats’ director of communications, said. “His life of resilience and career of vast experience will be an objective asset to Democratic Primary. We are very much looking forward to a diverse and healthy primary, which will undoubtedly produce the best candidate to beat President Trump two Novembers from now, and restore common sense and decency to the White House.”

College Republicans President Eli Pardo also issued a statement to The Review on behalf of his Registered Student Organization (RSO).

“It’s definitely interesting to see Biden jump into such a crowded field; however, we are unsure of how successful he will be in today’s Democratic Party,” Pardo said. “But it is always great to see an alum running for President regardless of party. The College Republicans at UD look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail despite our obvious likely policy disagreements.”

The university’s Young Americans for Liberty declined to comment.