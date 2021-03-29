An Interview with Gino Gradkowski

Gradkowski, a Delaware alumni, was a part of the Baltimore Ravens 2012 Super Bowl Championship. Sarah Boekholder/Delaware Athletics

Gino Gradkowski has lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy, awarded to the NFL’s Super Bowl champions, but he wants you to know it’s not the only important title he’s ever held.

Gradkowski, now 32 and retired from a seven-year NFL career in which he played for teams including the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, holds the title of Assistant Director of Student Services Leadership at his alma mater, the University of Delaware. He returned to the school shortly after stepping away from the game and now devotes his time to helping today’s student-athletes.

From his office at the university, Gradkowski spoke about the feelings that come with winning a Super Bowl, his current role in the university’s athletic department and what Main Street restaurant he missed the most in his time away from the campus.

Q: What’s it like to play in a Super Bowl as an NFL rookie?

A: It was really special. It was such a good team to come on to as a young guy because of the veteran experience, especially with Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and the center Matt Birk. Matt was a 16-year-starter from Harvard and a very intelligent guy. He was an amazing person for me to learn from as a mentor. He was quick to remind me this experience doesn’t happen often. My brother, who is six years older than me, played in the NFL and never made it to a Super Bowl, and I appreciate it more now than I did in the moment. For that to happen my rookie year, it was something I will never forget.

Q: After retiring, why did you choose to return to Delaware?

A: It’s funny because UD was there for me after two big transitions in my life, the first being my transfer as a student and second with my retirement. One thing that was important for me was the opportunity to help younger athletes develop outside of sport. I thought it was the right thing for me to use the experiences I’ve had to help the younger athletes understand the importance of trying to develop more holistically during their time here. There are so many incredible resources at the university that they can be involved in that will help them.

Q: What are some of the programs you are involved in with the athletic department?

A: We have the B.L.U.E program, which stands for ‘Building Leaders Utilizing Education,’ and it’s a four-year curriculum that is mandatory for student-athletes that teaches them many things from career readiness to leadership development. Community service is another thing I always try to get our students involved in. I think learning how to serve helps them become better people. For the first time, this year we are also planning a meet and greet between student-athletes and various departments around campus that they can get involved with outside of sport.

Q: Did you ever second guess your decision to retire from the NFL and work at UD?

A: I wouldn’t say I second guessed, but I did feel both sides of missing the game and also wanting to stick to my decision. I knew physically my body couldn’t perform the way I wanted it to any more with injuries that I had and playing offensive line for that long, it’s bound to happen. It doesn’t mean that I don’t still have that itch whenever I go to a Delaware football game and watch them dominate the way that they often do. I’m always going to miss that part of my career and think of those memories, but I try to look at it in a positive light. I’m lucky to have those memories to look back on and pass along to our student athletes. You have to be excited about starting a new chapter, but I never saw anything wrong with missing those times because of how special they were.

Q: Do you think both your career and passion for the sport help you better connect with student-athletes?

A: It helps in a way, having them know that I was once in their shoes but we have a great staff in the athletic department of former student-athletes as well besides myself. Some of my co-workers always say that they notice student-athletes really listen and digest what I say because of my personal background, but I just feel a strong connection to them because of this transition period that I share with them from one career to another, for both myself and the students. It really gives me a great perspective on what challenges lie ahead for myself and them.

Q: Is there any advice that you received in your playing career that you try to pass down to the current student-athletes?

A: One thing I wish I did differently was to explore those other interests in life instead of pushing everything aside for football. You just feel like you get wrapped up into the dream of playing professionally, and being able to develop outside of sport is something that I really stress to our student-athletes now. Evaluate yourself as a person across the board and not just as a student-athlete.

Q: Do you have fond memories of your years at the university as a student?

A: I always loved wing night at Kate’s! I think every Tuesday there were 10-cent wings, and I always liked it because our coach would do a radio show and a bunch of us would go up there to watch and eat. We also used to go over to Tony’s on Route 4 every Thursday night during the season with our quarterback and the rest of the offensive line, and that became our group dinner. I still keep in touch with most of them now, and I hold those experiences dear because that’s what brought us together as a team and helped us reach the national championship.

Q: When life gets back to normal are you going to be reliving the glory days on wing night at Kate’s?

A: Yeah! I’m gonna have to because I hear those garlic parmesan wings calling me. I think garlic parm and buffalo garlic are my two favorite flavors!