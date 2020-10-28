Analyzing Biden’s portrayal in conservative media and political media bias

As voters navigate outlets of varying biases, politicians on both sides face negative press from the outlets that offer the opposition’s perspectives.



In the midst of a high-stakes election and at a time when national trust in the press is eroding, many Americans find themselves facing divisive media bias. As voters navigate outlets of varying biases, politicians on both sides of the aisle frequently face negative press from the outlets that offer the opposition’s perspectives.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is no exception.

In recent days, conservative press covering Joe Biden has fixated on allegations from an Oct. 14 New York Post exposé. The article reported that a laptop that previously belonged to his son, Hunter Biden, had been discovered. The laptop was said to contain proof that Hunter Biden had arranged for an advisor on the board of the Ukrainian holding company “Burisma” to meet Joe Biden when he was still vice president.

Since publication, the Post article allegations have gained traction among other conservative media outlets. This popularization comes as the article was temporarily blocked from being shared on Twitter, resulting in the New York Post getting locked out of their account. As of the posting of this article, they have not regained access.

An Oct. 19 article from the American Conservative explored past business arrangements within the Biden family, alleging a pattern of using political standing to influence business opportunities. The article expanded on concerns about the Biden family’s involvement with other foreign entities, including a Chinese firm, “Bohai Capital.”

“In December 2013, Hunter Biden accompanied the vice president … to Beijing and, upon arrival, arranged for him to shake hands with businessman Jonathan Li,” the article said. “Bohai Capital, Li’s firm, would go on to partner with Rosemont Seneca Partners — co-founded by Biden six months after his father took office — to form a foreign investment fund called BHR Partners.”

A Fox News article highlighted similar allegations, as well as Joe Biden’s response.

“While the Biden campaign has hit back at the New York Post report, the former vice president himself has not given a substantive answer to the emails,” the Fox News article stated, before quoting Joe Biden’s response to a question on the subject where he said it was “another smear campaign.”

While allegations surrounding Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business career have been circling conservative media, they have not gained as much traction in liberal and central media outlets, an aspect that has not been lost on conservative outlets.

“After the initial Post story was published, it was censored by Facebook and Twitter in addition to being downplayed by mainstream media,” an Oct. 23 Fox News article said. “Additional allegations related to the laptop have since come out, including an email that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and member of the Biden family — but the mainstream media had essentially ignored it until Kristen Welker finally brought it up during Thursday’s [Oct. 22] presidential debate.”

The commentary reflects a growing frustration with political media bias amongst American voters. Many Americans feel that media bias is either responsible for or contributes to the current partisan divide in the United States. As bias in the media appears to be becoming unavoidable for the American public, some organizations have attempted to mitigate related issues by offering an alternative to seeking “neutral” media.

AllSides is an organization that allows readers to discover their own implicit biases in media on a spectrum of left, left-leaning, center, right-leaning and right. Along with organizing news outlets into these categories, AllSides advocates for a “balanced news diet” by encouraging readers to actively seek out story coverage from outlets with different biases.

Recognizing how media outlets shape their political opinions and attempting to diversify their exposure may help students filter inconsistencies in reporting and coverage. Developing these strategies can be particularly important during election years, when candidate news coverage and portrayal peaks.

Regardless of the election, candidates or policy, recognition of implicit media bias is an important step in expanding political knowledge and combatting confirmation bias.