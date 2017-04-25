April celebrates MENA Month on campus



This year, the Institute of Global Studies (IGS) is celebrating the Middle East.

As students and faculty listened to a Fulbright lecture presented by Professor Daniel Green, who proposed that the United States stop meddling in the affairs of the middle east, President Donald Trump fired missiles on Syria, contradicting the very thing Green was speaking about.

All month long, there have been lectures and events focused around the Middle East, including an Afghan kite-making mini-festival that happened just last Friday on East Campus. Each year, The Institute for Global Studies (IGS) chooses a part of the world to celebrate for the month of April. Last year was Arctic Month and this year is Middle East and North Africa Month, or MENA.

Nikki Laws, communications coordinator for global outreach at IGS, was part of the small team that helped create this year’s theme. With three Fulbright lectures that challenge typical American political thinking, and even a new baklava flavor available at UDairy Creamery for the month, MENA was created to engage people and raise awareness.

“Certainly the heightened turbulence of the region has heightened in the past few years, which was a factor in choosing the area this year because we knew that people have questions and we knew that there is a rich vibrant culture that needed to be talked about,” Laws says.

In another office, the Office for International Student Services (OISS), Rachel Lapp, academic development specialist, coordinates events and academic programming to help international students connect on campus.

“We arranged a hummus event this month, we wanted to introduce to students that the Middle East is made up of many places, but there are some things that they share,” Lapp says. “There are points of peace, points of connection and points of interest that the Middle East shares, like hummus.”

Middle Eastern month is particularly relevant this year in light of recent political events surrounding the bombings in Afghanistan.

Jubair Musazay is a master’s student at the university, where he is studying instructional engineering with a Fulbright scholarship from Afghanistan. He helped plan the kite festival with Laws and others, based on his own beliefs and traditions.

The idea for the kite event has been in progress for over two years, and Musazay was also chosen to help confirm the promotional efforts for MENA Month to ensure accuracy and appropriateness, along with other students.

“Although Afghanistan is not exactly in the Middle East, we are also included in the celebration of the culture of different people, and I was one of the people they asked to make sure that I did not find anything offensive, so IGS is really trying,” Musazay says.

The awareness being spread on campus grows more relevant and students from those areas of the world enjoy helping spread their cultures and beliefs to other students. Musazay thinks it’s a good opportunity for international communication.

“The idea that Senator J. William Fulbright introduced was so that we can exchange with students all over the world,” Musazay says. “We can learn about each other’s differences and learn at last about peace and harmony.”