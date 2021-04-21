Are unpaid internships a thing of the past?

Internships are typically a large part of the undergraduate college experience, but unpaid internships can be unfairly biased towards those that can afford to work for long periods of time without pay. Mike Lawrence/THE REVIEW



Internships are typically a large part of the undergraduate college experience, but unpaid internships can be unfairly biased towards those that can afford to work for long periods of time without pay.

Many students participate in an internship at some point in their college careers, but with the stress of financial discomfort due to the pandemic, more people are saying no to unpaid internships.

For many majors, it is a requirement to take part in an internship to receive a degree. However, under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), interns do not necessarily fall under “employees” and do not have to be compensated for their time.

An intern is only entitled to minimum wage and overtime pay if they are not the “primary beneficiary,” which is determined by a seven-point test that uses seven factors to determine who benefits the most in the intern-employer relationship. If the employer is found to be the primary beneficiary, their intern is then considered an employee and therefore becomes protected under FLSA.

Mark Jackson, a junior political science major, believes that if the same amount of work is being required in both paid and unpaid internships, one should reap the same benefits.

“I think [interns] need to be paid if they are doing the same work,” Jackson said. “In a time of mass income inequality, [unpaid internships] just continue the cycle.”

This specific instance is outlined in the Fair Labor Standards Act, which states that “the intern’s work complements, rather than displaces, the work of paid employees.”

“I have a lot of friends from working class backgrounds and if they get an unpaid internship, they are more likely to work at McDonald’s just for a paycheck,” Jackson said.

Although the stereotypical intern may just grab coffee or photocopy all day long, Jackson explained that his internships were much more hands-on.

Ruben Lopez, a senior accounting major, shared the same feelings as Jackson.

“If you’re actually doing the work, I think people want to be paid in return,” Lopez said. “We can just as easily find a $15 per hour side job instead of doing something for free.”

For those who can afford the luxury of not having to work, unpaid internships can allow one to really focus on their interests and make sure they are entering the field of their choice. On the other hand, having to work to support yourself while also being an unpaid intern and a student can be taxing.

Unpaid internships also have a lower chance of leading to a job after graduation than paid internships. A study done by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) found that in a given year, 63.1% of students with a paid internship receive at least one job offer while only 37% of students with an unpaid internship receive a job offer. Those who did not participate in any internships were offered a job right out of college 35.2% of the time, which begs the question of how much an unpaid internship is really offering a student.

Paid internships also lead to higher first-job salaries right after graduation. A study done by NACE found that those with only unpaid internships made $8,097 a year lower than those with only paid internships.

“Companies are trying to recruit you as an intern … and they’re willing to pay you because they want you to work for them instead of going somewhere else,” Lopez said.

Unpaid internships lack in a variety of ways and often do not yield the same outcome as paid internships will. Paying interns for their work can create a more beneficial experience for all involved, especially for students working through college.