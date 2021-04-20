Arena’s Deli and Bar closes only Northern Delaware location in Newark

Arena’s Deli and Bar closed its doors after serving the City of Newark and the surrounding university campus for almost seven years.

Lauren Magee/THE REVIEW

BY

Managing Sports Editor

Arena’s Deli and Bar closed its doors after serving the City of Newark and the surrounding university campus for almost seven years. The bar announced its closing in an Instagram post on March 26.

Six of its seven Delaware locations were located in Sussex County prior to the closure of the Main Street location. The chain’s New Castle County establishment served as the only Arena’s outside of Delaware’s southernmost county.

Ramsey Schrader, a member of Arena’s ownership team, said 2020 was tough and a part of the reason for the change.

“Obviously, 2020 was a difficult year for us and many others, so when an opportunity presented itself we couldn’t pass up, we needed to make a change,” Schrader said in a statement via Instagram direct message. “Our exceptional staff and management, led by Emily DelPizzo, exceeded our expectations during such a trying time.”

Former Arena’s employee Dan Holl said he received a phone call about the closing at 9 a.m. on the day the restaurant announced its closure. The Arena’s bar server, bartender and floor workers said he and the staff kept in touch outside of work, but the initial news came as a shock.

“It’s still hitting all of us,” Holl said.

Jake Kreisher, a recent graduate of the university and Arena’s frequenter, said he could not believe the restaurant closed when he first heard the news.

“I couldn’t believe it, and I had not been there in a while,” Kreisher said. “I had imagined just like any other business they may have been suffering, but I had no idea it would have been that bad.”

Despite the shock around the news, Kreisher described the restaurant as one of the easiest places to get to know its patrons and employees. The Delaware native said he built multiple relationships with employees at the restaurant and found its “genuine” atmosphere as one of its biggest strong suits.

“All the employees were really friendly, a lot of people that I knew, the environment was really inviting,” Kreisher said. “It was just a really genuine spot to go.”

Holl said he believed his and his employees’ outgoing nature and connection with customers started with the fact that the employees enjoyed their jobs. He saw the enjoyment of going to work as something that lasted over time in building relationships with customers.

“When [the customers] see that you’re having a good time, they’re also going to have a good time, and then you get to remember them a little bit more because you’re having good times with those customers,” Holl said. “We gained a lot of regulars, and there [are] a lot of names you get to remember.”

The restaurant stayed open through some of the bleakest times of the ongoing global pandemic. Holl said that even during times when it may have felt uncomfortable to be around other people as COVID-19 cases climbed, the staff did its best at making sure people and customers had a good time.

“We made sure that they felt welcome, and that they can be comfortable here and have great conversation,” Holl said. “I don’t think anyone felt uncomfortable going there.”

The bar opened in late 2014 and took over the property of 168 East Main Street, an area that used to house a Pita Pit and Cold Stone Creamery. The restaurant served both Newark residents, as well as the large university student population. An official announcement surrounding the future use of the property has not yet been made.



The closure of Arena’s comes as four new establishments including Oishi Ocean Japanese & Cajun Seafood, Bowba Cha, Kung Fu Tea and Oishii Sushi & Ramen all look to make their mark on Main Street.