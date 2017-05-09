Ariane Klotz wins CAA Rookie of the Year



Freshman Ariana Klotz took home the CAA rookie of the year award after a strong freshman season.

The women’s golf team has had tremendous success within the past two years, winning the CAA and advancing to the NCAA tournament twice in a row.

The success this year can be credited in large part to freshman Ariane Klotz, who recently was honored with the CAA Rookie of the Year award, as well as a spot on the All-CAA First Team. She is the first golfer in the university’s six-year history to have both of these accomplishments.

“I feel really happy about it,” Klotz said. “I actually didn’t even know there was an All-CAA team, so that was fun.”

Klotz had the lowest season scoring average for any Delaware player in the history of the program with a 74.90 average in the 10 tournaments that Delaware played in. Klotz was also the only freshman to be named to the All-CAA First Team. She has had a team-leading five top 10 finishes as well as a third-place finish at the CAA Championship.

“We practice almost everyday,” Klotz said. “We have a really good team. The interactions between the girls are very good. We always support each other. I feel good here at UD.”

Head Coach Patty Post helped Klotz put in the extra work to get better. Klotz came in with confidence in her abilities and demonstrated that.

“We worked on my short game,” Klotz said. “We didn’t touch my swing because I had a pretty good swing coming in already. We’re good and sometimes we forget about that and the coaches are here to remind us of that.”

Delaware will head off to Columbus, Ohio to complete in the NCAA Regionals on May 8-10. The energy from the whole team is electric about this opportunity.

“We are super excited,” Klotz said. “We are going to give the best we can and see where it can take us, hopefully, to Nationals.”

If Delaware does win during the Regionals they will have a chance to play at Nationals this season on May 19-25 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.