Artist spotlight: Adam Melchor

Sophia Johnson takes a look at indie pop talent Adam Melchor's career and discography.



The up-and-coming indie pop artist is on a course for greater (and well-deserved) popularity.

During times like these, we could all use a new musical artist to listen to while sitting in our beds wrapped up in a cozy blanket. A great candidate for that activity is singer-songwriter Adam Melchor (pronounced mel-chor, not mel-kor, for future reference).

Adam Melchor is a 24 year old recording artist from New Jersey who currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Growing up in Jersey City with a very musical family, Melchor knew he wanted to pursue music from a very young age. During college, he got his degree in opera, but after his graduation he took a different path and now writes mellow indie-folk-pop music.

Melchor had a humble start, as do most musicians. According to his Spotify bio, he recorded demos in his room, played at local bars and restaurants, joined a band for a short period of time, et cetera, et cetera.

In 2017, Melchor recorded his first, entitled Brook Revisited. Shortly after, he released his first Extended Play (EP) called Archer. He followed his EP with a couple of singles in 2018, “Metadata” and “Real Estate.” At the time of release, Melchor had little popularity. However, he kept working on his style and his music until he began to earn recognition. “Real Estate” currently has upwards of 14 million streams on Spotify.

In 2019, he released several more singles and another EP. In a February 2020 interview with 1883 Magazine, Melchor told them that while growing as an artist, he began to use different recording techniques to compliment his voice better and improve his music. Near the end of 2019, he headlined a US tour with Dodie Clark, a UK based singer-songwriter. While traveling across the US playing shows, Melchor began to gain the level of popularity and recognition that he has today.

Melchor is more than a singer-songwriter. He has also directed and produced all three of his music videos for three of his singles, “Joyride,” “I Choose You” and “Metadata”.

Melchor also does what he calls a Lullaby Hotline. By texting 973-264-4172, every Sunday at 8pm EST you will receive a new lullaby recorded by Melchor. These lullabies aren’t literally children’s songs but covers or originals that are recorded in a lo-fi and calming style. The hotline also creates a personal connection between Melchor and his fans, as he includes messages with each link he sends out.

Most recently, Melchor has released a small EP, “Two Songs For Now.” The EP features two songs called “Life On Earth?” and “The Last Song On Earth.” The second song is a duet with another artist, Emily Warren, a singer-songwriter who has written songs for pop artists such as Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa.

“These songs are about the time we’ve been living in, the future we will live in and the long look in the mirror it requires to change the now and the future now,” Melchor says in an Instagram post.

This new EP hits your heart in the exact right spot, breaking it and inspiring it, all in two three-minute songs. The soothing genre is consistent with Melchor’s other songs, making old fans feel comforted and new fans intrigued. In other words, Melchor produces an EP that we all need right now.

For more music and updates from Melchor, he can be found on Instagram, @adammelchor, and on his website, adammelchor.com.