As American Sign Language grows in popularity, courses still not offered at the university

On campus, ASL Club remains the primary center of learning about sign language.

Just a few miles away from the university’s limits lies a vibrant academic community, specifically designed for the needs of deaf and deaf-blind students from Delaware. Here, at the Delaware School for the Deaf (DSD), students can be seen practicing and learning American Sign Language (ASL) — the official language of deaf individuals in America — throughout the halls and classrooms. The DSD community also embraces hearing individuals by offering sign-language classes every Thursday.

Despite the proximity and strength of this center of sign language education, ASL continues to be conspicuously absent from the university’s course catalogue. According to Maria Chudzik, a junior anthropology and communications major, and an executive board member of the university’s ASL Club, sign language classes made a brief appearance on course lists at one point in the university’s history.

“From the last president’s word, we had a sign language class, and it was considered a language requirement,” Chudzik says. “They had a controversy over which college was going to host it. Instead of fixing it, they just dropped it all together.”

Since then, ASL Club has served as the university community’s main learning center of sign language. Club President Erin Curran, a senior majoring in cognitive science, teaches club members signs, ranging from the alphabet to clothes, food and household items.

Still, Curran admits that despite her knowledge of sign language, there is only so much she can teach club members.

“I’m not a teacher,” Curran says. “And I’m not a professor. I can only teach what I’ve learned so far.”

Recognizing the need for a stronger presence of sign language, Chudzik has taken it upon herself to advocate for classes at the university. Around May 2017, Chudzik reached out to the “UD 2020” Facebook group with a “feeler post,” inquiring if students would be interested in sign language classes. She received approximately 200 responses from students expressing interest.

While students were clearly excited at the possibility of sign-language classes, university administration did not recognize Chudzik’s proposal.

“I went to the Dean’s office and they kind of ignored me,” Chudzik says. “So then I went to the disability and accessibility talk we had here and I asked what I should do to bring more attention to the problem and how to get classes. We’re next to the biggest deaf school in Delaware. There’s no excuse.”

DSD also recognizes the importance of bringing sign language to the university. DSD’s Dean of Students, Dr. Eva Hartmann, says that DSD would be interested in collaborating with the university on a sign language program.

“If they decide to implement the program, we would be happy to collaborate,” Hartmann signs. “We’re always welcoming to our community.”

Hartmann adds that a sign-language program would be a great recruitment tool for the university. According to Hartmann, her husband, who is a professor of sign language at Temple University, has “so many students signing up to take the classes.” With hundreds of thousands of sign-language users across America, learning sign language is becoming invaluable to daily and professional life.

Additionally, DSD’s school leader Daphne Werner stresses the importance that learning a second language — particularly sign language — can have on the brain.

“ASL is a very visual language and will foster brain development and brain growth,” Werner signs. “It impacts the brain in ways you wouldn’t even think: your problem-solving, executive functioning and those kinds of things. You have that tool, that intuition, that’s available to you in case you meet someone that is deaf.”

Chudzik, Curran and the DSD community are more than aware of the benefits of implementing a sign-language program. Now, they have to convince university administration to see things in the same light.

“We can make this happen,” Chudzik says. “I had to take a break from this whole activism thing to go on a study abroad. However, I’m back and I really want to make this happen. There should be no excuse.”