As East Coast campuses struggle with coronavirus, university experiences an alarming spike



Ashton Dedona/THE REVIEW

​College is back in session, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to have widespread effects in the United States.​

BY

​Staff Reporter​

College is back in session, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to have widespread effects in the United States. With some students and faculty back on campus, the university has kept an updated dashboard of COVID-19 cases.

On this dashboard, the university tracks the number of positive cases by day. From Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, there were 70 positive cases on campus. Just a few days later, the university experienced another spike of positive cases. There were 17 cases on Sept. 15, and 11 cases on Sept. 16. On Sept. 17 alone, the dashboard recorded 34 cases, marking a single-day high this fall thus far.

On Sept. 17, the university issued a stricter policy on students who break Newark’s social gathering limits. Students are subject to suspension and expulsion. Students who violate residence hall or contract tracing rules are referred to the office of student conduct.

Alarming and larger spikes of positive cases are being recorded at universities up and down the East Coast. For instance, West Virginia University ended up canceling in-person classes at their main campus after documenting over 100 cases and an 11.36% positive rate from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.

Konner Metz/THE REVIEW

​A dashboard of positive coronavirus cases on campus since August 31.​

At Temple University, over 300 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the first two weeks of classes, according to their website. This forced Temple’s administration to once again suspend in-person classes, following their initial closing in Spring 2020.

James Madison University also started with most students on campus for in-person classes. However, students were sent home early this month due to an outbreak of 200 positive cases that arose between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5.

While these colleges, among others, face uphill battles in containing COVID-19, the University of Delaware’s proactive measures taken before the fall semester seem to be paying dividends.

Back on July 22, university President Dennis Assanis released the university’s plans to conduct the majority of undergraduate and graduate courses online for the fall semester.

Timothy Dowling, Director of Student Health Services, believes the university’s handling of the coronavirus back in July was a key factor in preventing more substantial issues, as other colleges have experienced.

“I think the university took a lot of heat for [their decision], but right now it looks like it was a very prudent move from our standpoint,” Dowling said.

He also said the steps the university took in setting aside rooms for quarantining purposes was an important part in the university’s proactive approach.

“The University of Delaware has put aside 90 rooms … for people that have COVID-19,” Dowling said. “Then we have about 250 rooms for quarantine.”

If the demand for these isolation rooms started to outpace the supply, Dowling said it would lead to consideration of taking more serious action to limit campus activity. However, the university has not reported a problem with the number of rooms thus far.

While the campus is in good shape despite recent spikes, off-campus housing is the challenge, according to Dowling. Students living together off campus could cause a mini outbreak, which has the potential to make its way on campus.

“That seems to be the pattern right now of how we’re seeing our positives here on campus,” Dowling said. “It’s mostly off-campus housing, and it’s mostly students that all live together.”

In order to continue preventing the spread of the virus, the university released an app along with the state Division of Public Health. It is called “COVID Alert DE,”and it will notify users if they were in contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) with a fellow user who contracted the virus.

While the application uses bluetooth services to record when two users come in close contact, it does not use GPS services and provides all users with anonymity.

Dowling likens the app to phones “shaking hands.” When someone with the app tests positive, they enter a code that immediately notifies all other users who came in close contact with them.

This new way of contact tracing has the ability to prevent outbreaks from worsening on the university’s campus and across the state of Delaware. It can be downloaded on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

As universities such as West Virginia, Temple and James Madison are forced to backtrack, the University of Delaware is able to move forward with its fall semester plans.

Even with a better outlook than other campuses, it is critically important for all members of the community to take all of the necessary steps to ensure safety is prioritized. The state’s new app and continued testing can make spikes of positive cases less likely, but there is always a chance the university might see spikes similar to those that have shown up the past two weeks.

For Dowling, the most important aspect to improving the safety on campus and containing the spread is the people.

“It’s not only the planning that we do, but the execution of faculty, staff and students,” Dowling said.

Wearing masks, using the state’s new app for contact tracing and staying socially distant will help to keep the university as safe as possible while also having a successful fall semester.