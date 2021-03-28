Assanis reveals plans for Fall 2021 and commencement among other announcements during town hall

Assanis elaborated on the university’s plans for the Fall 2021 semester, commencement for the Classes of 2020 and 2021, university finances, staff and faculty salaries and COVID-19 vaccines, among other topics.

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

BY

Senior Reporter

University President Dennis Assanis announced a multitude of plans on Thursday, March 18, during a town hall, which can be viewed here. Assanis elaborated on the university’s plans for the Fall 2021 semester, commencement for the Classes of 2020 and 2021, university finances, staff and faculty salaries and COVID-19 vaccines, among other topics.

Regarding the Fall 2021 semester, Assanis said that he is optimistic about a semester much closer to normal.

“We should be able to return to face-to-face classes this fall, both our main campus and our Associate in Arts Program,” Assanis said. “This is big news. As we look at the rollout of vaccines, as I said, the decline in COVID cases, we anticipate a robust, safe fall semester … I can assure you that [the] academic year [of] 2021-2022 will look a lot more normal.”

According to Assanis, the university plans to offer 95% of courses in the “normal, face-to-face delivery,” with the exception of some large lectures. Some classes will remain asynchronous to accommodate certain students.

Assanis also mentioned that housing priority will be given to rising sophomores, and he expects freshmen to be able to live on campus. Assanis additionally said that residence halls will operate at designed capacity, meaning that students who desire it will be able to have a roommate.

In addition, Assanis said he expects all campus facilities to be fully open.

“We expect our dining halls, our student centers, the Little Bob, all of those activities to be fully open as well, and starting this spring and extending into the summer and fall, we will be adding spaces and opportunities for students to congregate safely outdoors,” Assanis said.

Regarding commencement, Assanis said that he is optimistic that the event will be in person for both the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

“For the Class of 2021, we’re looking at dividing the class in three to four segments, groups, if you will, on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29,” Assanis said. “Each time, we will be obliged to comply with the 23% limit that we have under the pandemic in the stadium, subject to final approval by the state.”

According to Assanis, events for both classes will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend.

“We are going to do a similar kind of thing, we hope, on Sunday, May 30th for the Class of 2020,” Assanis said. “So, we gather in the stadium, graduating students, who already graduated, but will now have the chance [to celebrate with] two parents or guests, or whoever they would like to bring.”

Assanis also mentioned during the Q&A portion of the town hall that he could not definitively say if graduates will be able to walk across the stage.

Regarding university finances, Assanis announced a few influxes of funding.

“I would also like to share, that through a proactive partnership that we formed with the State of Delaware and our federal government representatives, UD has been able to secure additional support through the federal CARE Act funding as well as through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to help offset the institution’s unforeseen expenses brought about by the pandemic,” Assanis said. “In total, approximately $60 million in external funds has been appropriated to the university through the recent deals.”

Assanis also said that the university will receive additional funds to support students in need.

“Today, I’m pleased to share that the University of Delaware will be receiving a total of $21 million, through the recent stimulus bills, that we will soon be directing to our students …. ” Assanis said. “So, undergraduate students who have filed a FAFSA form will receive at least $250 each, and in many cases, those with demonstrated financial need will receive considerably more. Also, our domestic graduate students will receive $250 each.”

In addition to university finances, Assanis announced that the 5% salary reduction for faculty and staff will be coming to an end.

“As soon as we were able to achieve more force and momentum for the university’s financial situation, we are going to keep the priority of recognizing the great people of UD front and center, especially all those who have personally sacrificed to help us weather the pandemic,” Assanis said. “So with that, I’m very happy to announce today that we are ending the 5% salary reduction that was applied university wide for non-unionized employees back in November.”

The change will go into effect March 31, and affected faculty and staff will see that change reflected in their April 15 cycle of paychecks.

Shortly afterwards, Assanis announced a refresh of the university’s strategic plan, centered around five “pillars.”

“We will be focusing on the five pillars: first and foremost, has always been the success of our students, that we will continue in the post-pandemic era; the next one will be to build inclusive excellence as a foundation for social justice and campus culture; expand our interdisciplinary and global opportunities; redefine creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship; and reimagine our intellectual and physical capital for a sustainable and boundless campus,” Assanis said.

According to a March UDaily article, the plan includes a task force with several smaller groups, made up of students, staff and faculty who will work to improve on these “pillars.”

Further, Assanis said the university is working with the Department of Public Health to explore setting up a vaccine clinic on campus for students, possibly before summer.

“We are working now with the [Delaware] Department of Public Health to explore the possibility that we set up a vaccination clinic, perhaps an event on STAR campus or some other place,” Assanis said. “So, we provide the volunteers from our nursing faculty and staff and students, clearly the University of Delaware Police Department. We can have the state give the vaccines to our students, hopefully before they leave the campus to go on their summer break or internships or whatever they do to get on with their lives.”

Assanis also said that the university cannot mandate that students get vaccinated because the vaccines were created under the Emergency Authorization Act but that he strongly encourages students to get vaccinated.

“We cannot require it, but we want to strongly, strongly encourage [vaccination] because having a vaccinated community means that we are going to have a healthier community, and we can get back to normal life sooner,” Assanis said. “And that’s a thing that everybody wants, and it’s safer for everybody, including those few who have medical reasons [and] may not be able to take the vaccine.”