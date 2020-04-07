Assanis says coronavirus has cost school $50 million, Honors College and new Biden School both formed over Zoom



According to Assanis, the coronavirus crisis has thus-far already cost the university about $50 million.

According to University President Dennis Assanis, the coronavirus crisis has thus-far already cost the university about $50 million.

The Faculty Senate heard this announcement Monday afternoon during its first ever Zoom meeting to debate significant proposals which have all been affected in some way by the outbreak of coronavirus. Assanis was also present at the two-hour meeting, wherein senators were able to ask to speak only via Zoom’s chat function.

Among the items on the agenda were proposals to form a new Honors College and a new Biden School of Public Policy and Administration as a freestanding professional school, both of which are projects which the Faculty Senate has been debating for years.

Both items were passed on a simple majority vote with little opposition.

The chat was flooded with senators asking “Can I speak?” “I can’t see the poll” or “What was the final vote?” before being lost in the deluge of other incoming requests and questions.

Faculty Senate President Matthew Robinson joked that not only was this the first Faculty Senate meeting to take place over Zoom, it was the first one to be hosted by a senate president with bare feet and khaki shorts.

At the tail end of the meeting, after all other motions were settled and Matthews opened the floor to new business, the Faculty Senate’s Executive Committee proposed that the university not decide whether or not to require courses for Fall 2020 be held online unless one of three conditions were met.

Those conditions were that “1) the State of Delaware or City of Newark still has, or has again, imposed during Fall 2020 mandatory limitations on gatherings or movements of people because of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 2) the University is operating in Fall 2020 under the conditions where only essential personnel are allowed to be present on campus, or 3) it is clear that holding in-person classes in Fall 2020 would create unsafe health conditions for many University students, faculty, or staff.”

University Provost Robin Morgan argued in favor of the motion because she felt that the administration had consulted with enough leaders of Faculty Senate committees to make this call, and she believed that the university faced a “critical window of time” to make this decision. Several speakers argued against the motion on the grounds that the entire Faculty Senate had not been sufficiently consulted and that the motion was “too vague.”

The Faculty Senate voted overwhelmingly with a show of hands to table the motion for further debate at their May meeting. The show of hands vote consisted of Matthews asking the entirety of the Faculty Senate body, all of whom were visible only in their individual Zoom windows, to raise their hands.

Once it begins to function on July 1, the new Biden School of Public Policy and Administration will be more independent of the university, and it will be led by a dean.

The Biden school which currently exists as the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration, operates on a university-wide scale, collaborating with many colleges. Designation as a freestanding professional school, according to the Faculty Senate Committee on Undergraduate Studies, will encourage the growth of those university-wide collaborative programs.

Because the leading schools of public affairs in the United States at comparable universities are freestanding professional schools led by a dean, the University of Delaware administration believes the designation as a freestanding school will enhance the Biden School’s identity and recognition as a professional school. According to the Faculty Senate’s agenda for Monday’s meeting, leading schools of public affairs, which the university calls “aspirational peers,” include: the Ford School at the University of Michigan, the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and the Evans School at the University of Washington.

Additionally, Assanis announced he had expected the incoming Class of 2024 this fall to be 4,400 students, but the administration has now revised that estimate down to between 3,700 and 4,100 students.

One inadvertent effect of hosting such a major meeting over Zoom: The only means the Senate had available in order to vote on the day’s proposals was Zoom’s polling function. Zoom polling allows anyone in the Zoom meeting to respond to polls given by the meeting’s host.

In this case, this meant that Mitchell Patterson, reporting on this meeting for The Review, was offered to vote for or against the creation of an Honors College, a new Biden School and every other motion on the agenda. Patterson did not vote in any way because he attended the meeting as a reporter, but the fact that the honor system was the only mechanism preventing non-senators from voting went unmentioned by those hosting the meeting.

