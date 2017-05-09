At spring game, Rocco reenergizes Delaware football



At halftime of the spring game, Head coach Danny Rocco (center) announced the team’s 2017 season captains. From left to right: Wes Hills, Brody Kern, Charles Bell and Troy Reeder.

For the nearly 3,000 fans in attendance at the Blue-White game, the cool wind and smell of spring flowers was not the only thing in the air, but also the energy from the players starting with the new coaching staff and style for the rebooted Delaware football.

The Hens wrapped up their spring season last Saturday with its annual Blue-White game. The game was won by the defense composed White team with a final score of 53-29.

The spring game provided a first glance at what the fall is going to look like under new head coach Danny Rocco. By all observations, the defense showed signs of continuing their fast and aggressive play.

The defense was led by four interceptions from Troy Reeder, Anthony Jackson, Nasir Adderley and K.C. Hinton. The White team also registered three sacks for a loss of 24 yards.

“I thought our defense played well, our defense is pretty physical and pretty fast,” Coach Rocco said. “They’ve got a lot of experience over there so I thought holistically they played pretty well today. Offense was very sporadic, disappointed in that.”

Running back Kareem Williams had 10 carries for 23 yards. He was followed by Thomas Jefferson and Wes Hills both with four carries, Jefferson for 13 yards and Hills for 12.

After the game, Rocco confirmed that junior Joe Walker would be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2017-2018 season. The quarterback was 10-for-20 for 120 yards and a touchdown along with two rushes for 11 yards. Walker was intercepted three times.

“I think I improved pretty good, but I still have things I need to work on,” Walker said. “I feel like I can really work on some of my foot work and just getting a quicker release. I feel like I progressed on some touches on the balls, some short routes and they were able to be more catchable for tight ends and some slot receivers.”

Back-up quarterback Pat Kehoe was 5-for-9 for 60 yards and one touchdown.

At half-time, Rocco gave a speech expressing his appreciation of being a new member of the Blue Hen family. He also gave out player awards and announced the captains for next year. The Hens will be led by senior running back Hills, senior center Brody Kern, senior linebacker Charles Bell and junior linebacker Reeder. Rocco awarded Sal Mauro most improved player on defense and Charles Scarff for offense. Weight room champions were Bilal Nichols and Reeder.

The receiving core was led by freshman wide receiver Joey Carter and senior tight end Scarff — each had four receptions. Scarff moved over from last year’s receiver position to tight end, putting on 23 pounds over the offseason. The new tight end snagged a 24-yard touchdown pass from Walker while mid air reaching above safety Ray Jones.

“Definitely have some connection Joe and I established in the spring,” Scarff said. “Joe saw that he was kind of on my back shoulder and threw it where only I could really get it and he’d have to spin around and make a tough play on the ball and it just kind of worked out.”

The revamped Blue Hens will have their first official game under Rocco Thursday, Aug. 31 opening their season with in-state rival Delaware State.

“I feel like a breath of fresh air has been put through our program offensively and defensively,” Reeder said. “The guys are excited and I hope everyone else is too.”