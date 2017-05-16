At UDress spring launch fashion students, local boutiques showed their work



UDress’s Spring Launch Event emodied the “Lost” theme.

On Wednesday, students passed through a floral archway into the Perkins West Lounge, which had been completely transformed into a local fashion epicenter. The room, decorated entirely in leaves and greenery, held UDress Magazine’s fifth annual Spring Launch Event on May 10.

The event’s theme, “Lost,” was especially personal for senior Kim Chmura, the magazine’s editor in chief who developed the concept.

“I was thinking about what was going on in my life and in my friends lives especially because I’m a graduating senior going out into the world,” she says. “It’s all open in front of you, so I wanted this issue to be about finding your path in life and how being lost can lead to something greater.”

Senior Richard Gallo, the fashion event director and associate editor of the publication says that he and his team worked on “representing [the theme] through nature.”

The evening began with a launch party that featured passed hors d’oeuvres, food from local eateries and promotional tables from a variety of boutiques and businesses. In addition to this, there were performances from Vocal Point, Delaware Dance Fever and senior Abena Dapaah .

A fashion show featuring both student work and pieces from Viva Love Boutique, Revive and South Moon Under followed the party.

Gallo, who’s been involved in planning six shows, noted that the student work is what made the spring show especially unique.

“One thing that we do in the spring that we don’t do in the fall is we include student designers,” he says. “Giving them a platform to debut their clothing is really awesome.”

Junior apparel design major Sara Kresloff showed her work, which included a vintage-inspired dress, as well as pants and a jacket that were inspired by an photo of an oil spill.

Kresloff says that seeing her work come alive on the runway was rewarding.

“It’s always cool to see real people wearing your clothes rather than just seeing them sit on the mannequin — it’s more satisfying,” she says.

Freshman Sasha Reddy attended the show to support a friend who was modeling. One of the evening’s highlights for her was getting to see the student-designed clothes.

“I really like to go and enjoy the confidence of the models going on the runway—you feed off of the energy. I’m not a very fashion oriented person but I enjoy seeing the students getting to show their work,” she says.

UDress puts on both fall and spring launch events each year. This was the final show for the magazine staff’s seniors.

Gallo, however, plans to continue to be a part of the UDress community after graduation.

“I’m just excited to have been a part of such a great organization,” Gallo says. “I’m going to support it even when I graduate this spring, so I’m excited to see what they do next year.”