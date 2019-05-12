Award-Winning Blue Hens



As the CAA’s spring sports seasons come to a close, several Blue Hens have been recognized for their athletic achievements.

This season, Delaware’s men’s lacrosse team saw its most wins since 2011, led by CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year Charlie Kitchen. The junior attacker scored 37 goals and assisted on 27 others over the course of the season.

Joining Kitchen on the First Team All-CAA was senior midfielder Dean DiSimon and senior longstick midfielder Austin Hayes. Three additional Blue Hens were selected to the second team: senior midfielder Alex Brunner, senior longstick midfielder Thomas Aloe and junior goalkeeper Matt DeLuca. Rounding off the men’s lacrosse honors was freshman midfielder Tye Kurtz, whose 31 goals and 21 assists earned him a spot on the CAA All-Rookie team and the title of 2019 CAA Rookie of the Year.

The women’s lacrosse team also saw players selected to the All-CAA teams. Senior midfielder Mia DeRuggiero scored 20 goals and assisted 53 others en route to her first team selection. Senior defender Chantae Simms also earned first team honors, fueled by 46 ground ball recoveries and 39 caused turnovers. Senior midfielder and defender Julia Dambly earned a spot on the second team with 29 ground ball recoveries and 18 caused turnovers.

On the women’s softball team, senior catcher Anna Steinmetz earned a place on the second team, batting .329 on the season. Freshman outfielder Hanna Garber also made the second team, along with the All-Rookie Team, boasting 51 hits and 27 stolen bases on the season. Joining her on the All-Rookie Team is freshman first baseman Brooke Glanden, who had 47 hits and 30 RBI on the season.

Junior Ariane Klotz, on the women’s golf team, earned first team All-CAA honors.

However, these athletes were not the only Blue Hens to be awarded this week. Former head baseball coach Bob Hannah was recently inducted into Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2019. Hannah coached the university’s team in the MAC from 1965 until the university’s departure from the conference following the 1973-1974 season. During Hannah’s tenure in the MAC, the baseball team had an overall record of 140-81-1. The team won the 1970 MAC championship en route to the program’s first and only College World Series appearance.