Back-to-Back; Ryan Allen keeps Rookie of the Year in Delaware’s court



Courtesy of WVUD Sports

CAA Rookie of the Year Ryan Allen warms up before Saturday’s game vs. Elon.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

University of Delaware’s men’s basketball season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to Northeastern 74-50; however, there were a few silver linings for the team. A major accomplishment was announced Friday when freshman Ryan Allen earned CAA Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot-2 guard followed in teammate Ryan Daly’s footsteps. Daly was named Rookie of the Year last season and made the All-CAA third team for the second year in a row.

From Bowie, Md., Allen is now Delaware’s fifth Rookie of the Year. He set a new record as the Hen’s first freshman to make 86 three-pointers and is now tied for the overall school record. He had a three-pointer in all but his last game of the season against Northeastern and averaged at least 15 points per game — only two other freshmen in the nation had at least 80 three-pointers paired with at least 15 points per game.

Allen was among other players on the All-Rookie team, which includes James Madison’s Darius Banks and Matt Lewis, Northeastern’s Tomas Murphy and Hofstra’s Jalen Ray. Allen, however, was able to seal the deal for the ultimate rookie honor.

The future looks bright for Hens basketball with Allen and the other freshman contributing. Delaware will also get back freshman Kevin Anderson, who endured a season-ending knee injury. Had it not been for his injury, Anderson could have been another viable Rookie of the year candidate.