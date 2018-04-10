Beat Robbie Jester 5k brings racing, food and community to Newark



Courtesy of Stone Balloon

Inspired by the Food Network TV show, “Beat Bobby Flay,” the Beat Robbie Jester 5k challenges you to beat Stone Balloon Head Chef Robbie Jester in a 5k race..

BY

EVENTS AND CULTURE EDITOR

This past Sunday saw local businesses host the second Beat Robbie Jester 5k event here in Newark. Lead by Stone Balloon Executive Chef Robbie Jester, the event and its name were inspired by the Food Network TV show, “Beat Bobby Flay,” but have since come to embody more.

“We came up with this idea two years ago when chef Robbie beat Bobby Flay on TV, and we came up with the Beat Robbie Jester 5k, and the premise was that we give him a five minute head start, and if you beat him, you get a $10 bounceback coupon to Stone Balloon,” Nic DeCaire, founder of Fusion Fitness, says.

Fusion Fitness is one of the event’s main sponsors, and DeCaire has helped organize the event on behalf of Fusion.

“The event showcases both of our companies, and one of our jobs as ambassadors to Newark is to get people in the community in different restaurants, so we bring a couple hundred people here to experience this, and they can shop here, eat here and live here.”

Similar to last year’s event, the 5k used a course spanning throughout Newark, with a post-race “after party” at the Stone Balloon for a themed food event, featuring an All-American Pancake Bar. This year’s event organizers are also attempting to promote new elements as staples of the 5k run. For Fusion, inclusion racing is an important goal.

“Basically what we do is purchase these adaptive running chairs, and we bring them to races like this and give people with special needs the chance to participate in the race, so we partner people up, somebody pushes, somebody is in the chair, and they just go out there and run the course together,” Steve Sinko, president of Fusion Inclusion, says. “It’s getting them out there, giving them the opportunity that they didn’t have prior, and it just makes them feel more like a part of our community.”

Community support has been one of the key motivations for Jester too, as his initial involvement last year was in response to a friend’s leukemia.

“We started by raising money to help him recover, and to cover some of his medical expenses,” Jester says. “He actually ran the race today and the race last year, and he’s doing great now, he is completely in remission.”

In looking at this and future years’ events, Jester is happy with what they have achieved, but wants to switch their focus to other missions.

“This year we wanted to pick a new cause, and I wanted to send someone to culinary school,” Jester says. “Because I went to culinary school and I’m still paying my student loans, and I just thought ‘how awesome would it be to take something that has been difficult to me, and relieve that for someone else?’ so that is kind of the goal here.”

While community enrichment and objectives were chief objectives for event organizers, some of the event’s participants simply enjoyed a great, local race.

“These guys always do really good races, they’re really competitive and great for improving my times,” Mario Ramirez, one of 5k runners, says. “I would like to see more people, other than that, everything was good, with more people though, the race will be more competitive and that way you could enjoy a better race.”

In looking to the future, Jester says that the community partnerships have been an integral part of the event’s success thus far, should continue to be in years to come.

“We’re looking to make it better every year, and with partners like Nic at Fusion, these 5ks are the easiest fundraisers to do, they make it work.”