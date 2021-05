Courtesy of Jakob Soto Bauwens

Dev Lemons, formerly known as Miss Ipad, is an independent musical artist who also makes music theory content on TikTok under the name, SongPsych.

As of Jan. 2021, the audio streaming service Spotify has been estimated to be worth $67 billion. Yet, there is still a large discrepancy between how much Spotify makes and what their artists earn. In an interview with musical artist Dev Lemons, Opinion Columnist Daniel Larlham discusses the monetary value of procured algorithms and playlists to independent artists in the age of COVID-19 and TikTok popularity.