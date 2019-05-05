Behind the scenes of the REP: The Costume Department

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

The process of creating costumes for the stages involves countless stages and a plethora of professionals.

The Resident Ensemble Players (REP) boasts an impressive number of plays and performances throughout the year, which translates to lots of actors—and lots of costumes. Although impressive acting, lighting and set design are absolutely necessary to a play, so are the costumes (unless it is a special kind of performance). There is a significant amount of time and effort necessary to assemble and design costumes specifically suited to each actor.

Within the costume department at the REP, there are various positions necessary to complete each costume, such as the draper, firsthand, wardrobe coordinator and wig artisan. However, it is Barbara Hughes who oversees these numerous roles and manages the whole process, ensuring each piece of the costume is completed and makes it onstage. These pieces include wigs, shoes, clothes, makeup and prosthetics.

>Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

A REP worker handles a garment.

To create costumes, renderings, which can be sketches, collages or pictures, are first constructed to communicate what the designer is trying to build. Based on the rendering, the pieces may be bought, built or taken from stock. Then, Hughes assists the designer with shopping for fabrics in New York. There, the costume department has a shop where they do fittings and start preparing costumes before the rehearsal process.

Heather Coiner-Fernandez, a draper for the REP, assists in the task of physically constructing the costume. Initially, Coiner-Fernandez drapes the costume on a dress form, using muslin, a cheaper fabric, to make a pattern. Then, she creates a mock-up to ensure the fit is correct before optimizing the real fabric, which can be expensive. After fittings, alterations are made to the costume, so the patterns are changed as well.

The firsthand assists the draper in cutting the patterns and during fittings. Amanda Spaanstra, a firsthand for the REP, says that the firsthand acts as an in-between for the draper and stitcher. With the help of a firsthand, the draper can focus on fittings and patterns, so the process can run smoother.

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

Costumes hanging on mannequins, ready to be used in a production.



“I realized mid-schooling that I preferred the costume-technology side, which makes it sound more legitimate,” Spaanstra says.

In addition to the clothing and accessories of a costume, wigs are equally important in completing a character. Erin Bullock, the wig artisan of the REP, is responsible for maintaining historical styles and building wigs. She typically dedicates 70 to 100 hours of work on a wig, as it is necessary to hand-tie every single hair.

The process of constructing the wigs can be tedious and intensive, with a significant amount of time and effort dedicated to each wig. According to Bullock, in theatre, manufactured wigs are often used, but to create a realistic appearance, the front is ripped off and replaced with a fine lace. Then, a small hook is used to tie in strands of hair to the front, creating a realistic growth direction, hairline and hair density. This technique prevents a hard line from forming in the front that can cause the wig to look unnatural.

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

Lacing within the wig.

For film and theatre, custom wigs may be designed for a specific actor. Bullock says that a head wrap is first created by basically covering the actor’s head in plastic. This process constructs a distinct head form with the specific locations of the ears and hairline of the actor.

Wigs are necessary for almost every single show, disguising and allowing actors to blend into their roles. Especially as the REP has an ensemble of actors who perform in their plays, wigs allow these actors to constantly change their appearances without audiences realizing their true identity.

“So, the second you put on a wig that makes somebody feel like they resonate with their character, they snap into their role,” Bullock says. “So, I would say it’s absolutely integral to being in the theatre.”

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

Wigs often require a significant amount of time to construct as each strand of hair is hand-tied.

After all, one of the most important parts of the costume department is supporting the actors and understanding the nuances of each actor.

“It’s really about supporting the designers, the actors and the director’s vision, and knowing that they know you are protecting them,” Hughes says. “They rely on me to support them in getting what they need.”

Without the costume department, the identity of each character would become insufficient. It is through the hard work of these talented and diligent workers behind the scenes that each play is truly complete.

“The actor is the frontline of the show but we are helping them create their character based on what they wear,” Coiner-Fernandez says. “Costumes help to tell the story.”