Beloved English and journalism professor retires



Courtesy of Ben Yagoda/THE REVIEW

Professor Ben Yagoda will be retiring from the university at the end of this semester.

From a student who wrote an A-plus worthy article on attending a rave, to another who outlined the engineering behind to-go coffee cup lids within a feature piece, journalism professor Ben Yagoda says that there have been quite a few students who stood out to him over the years. Rattling off a dozen names that came to mind, he says that he does his best to stay close with, and follow the career path, of students who had performed exceptional writing within his classes.

“That is without a doubt the best thing,” Yagoda says. “Having relationships that go beyond the years here.”

His long list of memorable students, along with the rest of the university community, will bid farewell to Yagoda this week. As the semester winds to a close, so does Yagoda’s time here at the university. With nearly 25 years of memories, relations and camaraderie, he says he’s ready to begin retirement to focus on his personal writing.

After years of jumping between freelance writing and structured editing or writing jobs, Yagoda decided that he would pursue teaching. He says that the flexible schedule gave him time to both write and perform research while maintaining a stable job. In 1992, he applied to an opening at the university.

“It just turned out that it was a great program in a lot of senses,” Yagoda says. “One was that the journalism program respected and valued people who did different sorts of things.”

He says that his diverse experience, which included skills such as magazine writing, movie critiquing and editing, were appreciated at the university. The English department did not require a structured or preferred career track.

“I was fortunate enough to get it and the rest was history,” Yagoda says.

When Yagoda arrived at the university, journalism was merely a concentration within English, history and political science majors. It was not until 2007 that he helped to institute a minor pertaining to that form of writing.

“Being housed in the English department has been great. There are just incredible people in that department,” Yagoda says “Plus the Xerox machine and free postage has been a big help as well.” He laughs, as he goes on to mention the many influential students and faculty he’s met during his 24 years at the university.

He also says that being a professor has taught himself a great deal about becoming a better writer.

“I had been a writer pretty much in my own attic, literally and figuratively, just by myself,” Yagoda says. “Having to teach really took me out of that and helped me develop as a person to be more comfortable with working with people and interacting. It taught me a lot about writing.”

While Yagoda hopes that students take away structural writing elements, such as using strong wording and digging deeper into interviews to find a powerful quotation, he says that the most gratifying part of teaching has been watching students progress.

“Sometimes it’s a little humbling to learn what people actually do take from you.”

Yagoda feels like now is a good time to go back and focus on his own writing again. Although he will no longer be teaching classes, he does plan on continuing his relationship with the university by leading study abroad programs over both winter and summer months. He says that with the hiring of Deborah Gump as the new director of journalism, the department is in good hands and he is no longer needed.

With this time away from the classroom, Yagoda says he plans to focus on his writing his weekly column for the Chronicle of Higher Education and finding new inspiration for books.

He has written three books on writing and one on language since becoming a professor, in addition to several other books. His book, “How to Write Not Bad,” which was published in Feb. 2013, was inspired directly from working in a classroom.

“It’s really about the problems I’ve seen in students’ writing over the years,” he says.

After his 24 years of teaching writing, Yagoda says that best piece of advice he has for any aspiring writer is to read. Occasionally he would have a student that possessed a talent for writing, but it was clear that he or she did not read. He feels that neglecting this form of education “cripples you as a writer.”

“The less you know, the worse your writing is going to be,” he says.

Although Yagoda looks forward to his future endeavors, he will miss the university.

“Not seeing my colleagues on a day-to-day basis and not working with some of these students will be the thing I miss the most,” Yagoda says. “I can’t believe how lucky I was to get this job and have it all these years.”