Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced Wednesday that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, clearing a path for former Vice President Joe Biden to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president this November.

“I can’t imagine that any candidate has been blessed with a stronger and more dedicated group of people, who have taken our messages to every part of this country,” Sanders said in a livestream hosted on his campaign website. “Together we have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become.”

Sanders emphasized that while his campaign has ended, the struggle for justice continues on. Sanders brought forth his policies such as universal health care, free college and a $15 minimum wage to national attention. He and his team will continue to advocate for them.

“Few would deny that over the course of the past five years, our movement has won the ideological struggle,” Sanders added. “It was not long ago that people considered these ideas radical and fringe, today they are mainstream ideas and many of them are already being implemented in cities and states across the country, red and blue.”

Sanders’ historic success in the primary contests made him the best-performing democratic-socialist contender in recent American history, as well as the strongest Jewish presidential candidate. At 78, he is also one of the oldest candidates to go this far in the primaries.

“Today I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man, who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward,” Sanders said. “On a practical note, let me also say this: I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates. While Vice President Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions.”

Biden released a statement following Sanders’ announcement, praising the senator for his groundbreaking campaign and thanking him for the ideas he contributed to the national dialogue.

“It’s voices like Bernie’s that refuse to allow us to just accept what is — that refuse to accept we can’t change what’s wrong in our nation — that refuse to accept the health and well-being of our fellow citizens and our planet isn’t our responsibility too,” Biden wrote in a statement. “Bernie gets a lot of credit for his passionate advocacy for the issues he cares about. But he doesn’t get enough credit for being a voice that forces us all to take a hard look in the mirror and ask if we’ve done enough.”

Biden also noted that while he and Sanders disagree on much, they both have the best interests of the country at heart, including their determination to beat President Donald Trump.

“Together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous President in modern American history,” Sanders concluded. “And we will fight to elect strong progressives at every level of government, from Congress to the school board.”