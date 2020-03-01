Biden takes home an unexpectedly large victory in South Carolina, reasserting himself as a viable candidate before Super Tuesday after numerous defeats



Biden was declared the winner of the South Carolina Democratic primary election. The Biden campaign, along with Biden himself, were quick to assert that South Carolina was firmly theirs long before any ballots were cast today.



COLUMBIA, S.C. – “Just days ago, the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” Former Vice President Joe Biden said Saturday night during a rally. “Now, thanks to all of you, the heart of the Democratic Party, we’ve just won, and we’ve won big because of you, and we are very much alive.”

“I’m gonna win South Carolina,” Biden said during Wednesday’s televised Democratic Debate on CBS. “And I will win with the African American vote.”

South Carolina was predicted to be Biden’s for the taking, however, it was not expected that he would defeat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by such a wide margin. At the time of writing, Biden has secured 48.4% of the vote and 29 delegates, whereas Sanders trailed in a distant second with 20% of the vote and nine delegates. In total, Sanders has 56 delegates and Biden now has 49, meaning that Sanders still leads the national race for the Democratic nomination by seven delegates.

The Biden campaign claimed that it lost Iowa and New Hampshire chiefly because the population there is predominantly white and unrepresentative of the national population. South Carolina has a nearly 60% African American populace, which Biden appeared to firmly believe was in his pocket.

Indeed, Biden enjoyed very strong support among African American voters in South Carolina, especially after Congressional Rep. and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) recently endorsed him. The Review traveled throughout Richland County on Saturday, and among the many South Carolinian voters whom we interviewed exiting their polling locations, there was not one who did not report voting for Biden. Some refused to disclose who they had cast their votes for, but among those, many still expressed fervent support for Biden in follow-up questioning.

Although Clyburn’s endorsement was undoubtedly critical in securing South Carolina for the Biden campaign, Clyburn has also been critical of Biden, stating on CNN Saturday night that he must reshape his campaign to remain competitive in future primaries. Clyburn holds a great degree of influence in South Carolinian political culture. Several voters interviewed by The Review cited Clyburn’s endorsement as a key reason that they voted for Biden. There will not necessarily be a Jim Clyburn in every other contest Biden must face.

Local gentlemen Luthor Holmes & Terrence Gibson, both reported that they had been worried about Biden’s chances after losses in Iowa & New Hampshire. They said the endorsement by Rep. Jim Clyburn convinced them Biden was still the best candidate for South Carolina — The Review (@udreview) February 29, 2020

The Biden campaign, in addition to several voters interviewed by The Review on Saturday, argued that South Carolina is more representative of the entirety of America, therefore the results here ought to be taken more seriously than the previous primaries in white-dominated states.

Although South Carolina has a much more moderate Democratic voterbase than Iowa or New Hampshire, the idea of “Medicare for All” was nevertheless viewed favorably by about 50% of South Carolinians voting in Saturday’s primary. “Medicare for All” was once reserved for all but those furthest left within the Democratic Party, but that seems to have changed. That fact could bode well for progressives like Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

With South Carolina in his rear view mirror, Biden will likely use this victory as a means of persuading voter bases in more hotly-contested states that he is the most electable candidate because he carried the African American vote.



To celebrate his first primary victory on Saturday, Biden rallied at the University of South Carolina’s volleyball arena. His 12-minute speech was preceded by a quick introduction by Clyburn, who set the character-focused tone of the evening.

“This campaign, this year, is about the goodness of America,and our candidate is a real good man,” Clyburn said. “If Americans ever cease to be good, America will cease to be great,”Clyburn said, referencing Alexis de Tocqueville’s famous 1838 book, “Democracy in America” in order to argue that America’s worth as a nation is dependent upon the moral character of its citizens. “This campaign, this year, is about the goodness of America, and we have, as our candidate, a real good man.”

Biden’s victory in South Carolina was not only a primary win, it was also a win that cemented Biden as the top “moderate” candidate. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, suspended his campaign Sunday evening. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) subsequently dropped out Monday. Buttigieg received 8.2% of the votes in South Carolina, and subsequently could not see a path to victory in upcoming Super Tuesday battleground states like Texas. Clyburn said in a CNN interview on Nov. 3, 2019 that there was “no question” older African American voters in South Carolina would take issue with Buttigieg’s sexuality.

As fellow self-described moderates, Buttigieg and Klobuchar could endorse Biden and thereby send their supporters into the Biden-camp as a means to fortify their position against Sander’s progressive coalition.

In order to receive a similar bolster in supporters, Sanders would need Warren to likewise drop out of the race before Super Tuesday and lend her left-of-center fans to him. Warren received 7.1% of the vote in South Carolina, and she did worse than Buttigieg in Iowa and New Hampshire. Whether or not she will dropout before Super Tuesday, where she could win the ballot in her home state of Massachusetts, remains to be seen.