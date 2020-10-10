Biden’s victory — a hopeful future for marginalized Muslims in India? Or just a mirage?

​

While India has enjoyed close ties with President Donald Trump, with him praising the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on numerous occasions, the situation could soon change if Joe Biden is elected to the Oval Office come November.

While India has enjoyed close ties with President Donald Trump, with him praising the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on numerous occasions, the situation could soon change if Joe Biden is elected to the Oval Office come November.

The former vice president has criticized India’s implementation of Article 370, which revokes the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir — that conferred it with the power to have a separate constitution, a state flag and autonomy over the internal administration of the state.

“In Kashmir, the Indian government should take all necessary steps to restore the rights of all the people of Kashmir,” Biden’s policy paper on his campaign website reads. “Restrictions on dissent, such as preventing peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the internet, weakens democracy.”

Under the agenda for the Muslim-American community, the policy paper included mentions of the atrocities committed in Assam and Kashmir in India, along with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in western China.

Biden’s victory might echo a small win for the marginalized Muslims in India, but the full extent of his foreign policy measures towards India is yet to be known.

“I think Biden’s government might be better for Muslims in America,” Shubham Daiya, an Indian college student at Ahmedabad University, said. “I am not sure it will prove to be better for Muslims in India. Perhaps, they can support the cause of Indian Muslims and Kashmiris in discussions at the U.N..”

Last year, India’s External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, decided that he would not meet with the Indian-American politician Pramila Jayapal, who introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives where she urged the Indian government to end the internet restrictions within Kashmir, address mass imprisonment and more.

Joe Biden’s choice for the vice presidency, Kamala Harris, also got involved in the U.S.-India strife over Kashmir when she condemned Jaishankar’s actions and publicly stood with Jayapal, showcasing her willingness to criticize the Indian government.

“I think this whole issue stems from her because she is the one advising Biden,” Zaheen Mistry, a local journalist from Mumbai, India, said. “If she comes to power she may take some hard stances, which will impact the relationship between the two countries.”

While many Muslims in India and America may see Biden as a hopeful candidate, his language in the agenda is considered to be very mild and does not promise to do anything beyond “understanding.”

“If Biden is elected, maintaining good relations with India will remain a key issue for his administration,” Muqtedar Khan, a professor within the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware, said. “That means any decisive policy measures on this issue are unlikely.”

According to Khan, as opposed to his statements for Muslim-Americans, Biden’s statement for Indian-Americans does not touch upon any of these issues, and it looks as if they are from two different campaigns.

Modi’s power may diminish to a certain extent due to the ideological clash, but Biden’s win does not necessarily mean that he will weaken his ties with India. Only time will tell what the future holds for the U.S.-India foreign relations.