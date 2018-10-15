Big Mouth season two review

EMILY GRAYTHE REVIEW

The Shame Wizard puts Andrew on trial for excessive masturbation, episode three “The Shame Wizard.”

BY

Staff Reporter



Big Mouth has everything you could ask for in a cartoon: personified pubic hair, the ghost of Duke Ellington and plenty of masturbation jokes.

Inspired by the childhoods of creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, Big Mouth will make you laugh and cringe in equal measure as you witness Nick, Andrew and Jessi experience the horrors of puberty. Aided by talking Hormone Monsters, the three friends endure burgeoning sex-drives, body insecurities and all the drama of middle school relationships as they navigate through the awkward phases of puberty.

Its comedy is quick and absurd, with shows-stopping musical numbers and ridiculous characters like Coach Steve, the hilariously naive sex-ed teacher, and Maury, Andrew’s hedonistic Hormone Monster.

The embodiment of horniness and bad decisions, hormone monsters and monstresses are otherworldly beings that appear solely to puberty-stricken pre-teens and help them understand the ins and outs of sex and adulthood.

Despite its fantastical elements, the themes in Big Mouth are remarkably humanizing.

From slut-shaming to the functions of Planned Parenthood, Big Mouth season two tackles issues that transcend the embarrassing world of middle school.

The show’s sophomore season brings new depth to Jessi, a headstrong feminist whose parents’ divorce causes her to act out. Without sacrificing humor, the writers explore the intersection of hormones and emotional stresses in a young girl’s life.

Season two also features the Shame Wizard, a ghostly antagonist who shames kids for their sexual impulses and immoral behavior.

While the show’s first season focused on the physical changes each teenager goes through, season two looks at their emotional consequences: Nick is embarrassed by his under-development, Andrew is horrified at his growth and his mustache. Jessi blames herself for her parents’ divorce and in turn resents her hormone monster.

Voiced by David Thewlis, the Shame Wizard is a seamless addition to the already colorful cast of characters, and gives the show a more nuanced approach to adolescence.

Gina Rodriguez, best known for playing Jane in Jane the Virgin, also joins the series as Gina Alvarez, the object of her peers’ lust and attention because of her developing chest. Her friendship with Nick allows the show to address topics of slut-shaming and the friend-zone without feeling preachy.

Returning actors include Kroll, who gives standout performances as multiple characters including Nick, Coach Steve and Maury the Hormone Monster. John Mulaney and Jessi Klein also resume their roles as Andrew and Jessi, respectively.

Big Mouth season two aired on Netflix on October 5th. From personal experience, it can be binge watched in approximately 5 hours.