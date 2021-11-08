Black Coaches United provides Coach Adair with guidance on and off the court

Courtesy of Maura Kelly/The Review

Ever since becoming a founder for Black Coaches United, head coach Natasha Adair has learned important lessons — both in basketball and in life.

With not even five full years as the women’s basketball head coach, Natasha Adair is building and sustaining a winning culture at the University of Delaware.

Through four full seasons of being at the helm, Adair has a 71-50 record with the Blue Hens. Those four seasons include two postseason appearances (2017-2018 and 2020-2021) and a Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship (2020-2021).

While the success on the basketball court has been consistent, Adair’s success off the court with her team has been prevalent as well. One of her ongoing mantras is to “empower” her players everyday, whether that be with the basketball in their hands or when they step outside the arena.

Outside of the Blue Hens, Adair is making a name for herself across the college basketball world. One way she does that is through her involvement with Black Coaches United (BCU). Adair is one of the organization’s founding members.

The BCU would like to congratulate Natasha Adair @CoachAdair on being name the 2020-21 #CAA Coach of the Year. Coach Adair team are also the Reg. Season Champions @DelawareWBB Coach is also a proud founding member of The Black Coaches United. #blackcoachesunited #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/YBmAwXFw7p — Black Coaches United (@The_BCU) March 9, 2021

“I’m blessed to be a part of it,” Adair said. “When they reached out and asked if I would be a founding member, I was humbled at the opportunity and know that it’s my responsibility as a coach to help someone else along.”

The BCU is an organization made up of Black coaches, assistants and administrators across both men’s and women’s basketball. In addition to missions and purposes outlined on its website, the group focuses on empowering its members, educating the younger generation and exposing instances of social and racial inequalities, most notably within the NCAA.

We at the BCU believe the decision by the @NCAA is disappointing, but it will not deter the efforts of many to fight for fair hiring practices throughout college sports. #blackcoachesunited #NCAA #collegesports https://t.co/Iiz3FdUoNU — Black Coaches United (@The_BCU) November 14, 2020

“We want to advocate change, we want to speak against racism and inequality and we also want to provide training, mentoring and advocacy for coaches at all levels,” Adair said. “The training will enable the coaches to better connect and give them people to reach out to who have been there and done that.”

Members come from a number of schools from different conferences, from some of the top basketball programs in the country to mid-major programs to the smaller programs.

Coach Adair noted that she looks up to many of her fellow founding members in the BCU, including Rutgers women’s head coach Vivian Stringer, former Temple men’s head coach John Chaney and the late John Thomspon, former Georgetown men’s coach.

“These are well-respected coaches throughout the profession [and] it was an opportunity for all of these coaches to use our platform to strengthen ties,” Adair said. “But it’s more about talking about programming, connecting in our community and giving people resources at the high school, collegiate and national levels.”

With a long list of founders and members, the BCU has an extreme impact across the college basketball landscape. The organization branches out to make those impacts felt on an individual basis in local communities and campuses, through basketball activities, voting initiatives and more.



“We’re standing on the foundation of other coaches that came before us, we’re just now in a position to reach a bigger audience and use our platform in a different way,” Adair said of the BCU’s impact.

The BCU’s platform extends greatly to young and inexperienced coaches, according to Adair. In her time with the group, panels, meetings and webinars have been hosted for young Black coaches, where advice both on and off the court is provided.

Some recent discussions within the organization have concerned mental health and the coronavirus pandemic and how young coaches navigating the duty of leading a team can handle such challenges.

“It gives them a place of comfort and a place where they know that there’s full transparency, but also trust and respect,” Adair said. “Who better to go to than people who’ve done it and had success at a very high level.”

Even as Adair helps young Black coaches grow and improve as one of the organization’s founding members, she mentioned how much she is still learning from her peers.

On the court, fellow coaches that have experienced coaching a veteran team and returning players have helped Adair in preparation for the 2021-2022 season, where the Blue Hens return four of five starters and have high expectations around the conference.

Meanwhile, off-the-court discussions in the BCU are not just limited to holding the NCAA accountable, fighting social and racial injustice and empowering the student athletes. The mental health of coaches has been a point of emphasis lately.

“One thing that I remember one of the coaches talking about is making sure you take time for yourself,” Adair said. “We talk about coaches’ mental health and making sure we find that time for ourselves to reset.”

The group helps brainstorm how improvements can be made throughout the entirety of basketball operations, in areas such as team bonding, staff changes, promotion and ticket sales. But what Adair truly takes away from the BCU is who she is surrounded by and how those peers positively influence her.



“I am surrounded [by] champions, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers,” Adair said. “We talk basketball but we also talk about life and it helps keep me grounded, inspired and encouraged knowing that I’m out here making a difference. I’m so thankful to be a part of it because they’re making me better as a coach and a person.”