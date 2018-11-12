Blood, sweat, tears and family

BY

The bond between teammates is something special. The bond between brothers is incomparable. Two Delaware football players have been fortunate enough to experience not only one of those bonds, but both.

Troy and Colby Reeder, both linebackers for Delaware, didn’t just start their football journey together once they both joined the Blue Hens; it started in high school when the Delaware natives played football for Salesianum — just a 20-minute drive from campus. But even before then, they were each other’s practice buddies prior to becoming official teammates.

“It’s been really cool,” the oldest of the two, redshirt senior Troy Reeder said. “Just kind of starting from the backyard, to growing up watching each other play, to first getting to play with each other for real in high school and then obviously college. It’s so cool and really better than we could’ve ever expected.”

Delaware Athletics

No. 9 redshirt senior Troy Reeder is the older of the two Reeder brother and is playing in his final season as a Blue Hen.

The Reeder brothers weren’t the first in their family to don the Delaware jersey. Their father, Dan Reeder, was a fullback for the Blue Hens football team from 1982-1985, making running out on the field at Delaware Stadium and putting on a blue and gold jersey feel all the more right for Troy and Colby.

Troy began his college football career at Penn State and transferred to Delaware before the 2016 season. He started immediately under Head Coach Dave Brock at outside linebacker.

Colby came to Delaware as a freshman in 2016 but did not see action, allowing him an extra year of eligibility. In his 2017 season as a redshirt freshman, he played in all 11 games, becoming a key part of the Blue Hen’s defense with his brother. Playing alongside each other these past couple of years of college has allowed Troy and Colby to not just witness each other’s major accomplishments, but actually be on the field together while they happen.

Delaware Athletics

No. 4 redshirt sophomore Colby Reeder still has two more years of eligibility after finishing his final season playing with his brother.

“If you look a lot of times at the highlight plays, like if you look after a big play of his [Colby] I’m the first one there and after a big play for me, he’s the first guy there,” Troy said. “So I think we’re always kind of looking for each other even just subconsciously. It’s just what we’ve done for a really long time, celebrations and just having fun doing what we love.”

The Reeder brothers are no strangers to these “big plays” and success. In high school, they won a State Championship together, and their time at Delaware has been filled with success and key plays. Just this year both brothers have had standout games. One of Colby’s most notable plays was a fumble return for a touchdown against Richmond. Troy then racked up 15 total tackles in the next game against Elon, leading the defense in tackles.

Practically every time they step on the field the Reeder brothers dominate, allowing each play the other makes to not just make each other proud, but also push each other to be better.

“We work together all year round, in the weight room, off on our own, linebacker drills, we watch film together, do all our drills together,” Colby said. “So when I get a pick-six you [Troy] say to yourself now I gotta get one or when you get 10 tackles it’s like I need to get 10 tackles. No one’s happier for each other than we are, but then it’s also like added motivation because we just want to do what the other does and keep excelling.”

With this being Troy’s senior season, their journey from throwing the ball in the backyard to running out on the field on Saturday afternoons in college is approaching its end.

“We definitely want to go out with a bang together,” Colby said. “We want to have the most memorable season. We really want to make our last one the best one.”

“I think at the end of the day we won’t have any regrets,” Troy added. “And I’ll always be following Delaware football, but especially these next two years that Colby will still be here. It’s always hard moving on, but especially when a huge piece of you is still there.”