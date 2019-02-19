Blue Hen Basketball Notebook: Samone DeFreese named CAA Player of the Week



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Samone DeFreese is introduced at Drexel on Feb. 10. DeFreese, since rejoining Delaware’s starting lineup, has been a major contributor.

After scoring a career-high 31 points Friday in Delaware’s win against Northeastern, junior forward Samone DeFreese earned her first-ever CAA Player of the Week honors on Monday.

DeFreese, who recorded her third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a win against Hofstra Sunday, has helped the Blue Hens to wins in seven of their last eight contests.

“It’s fun, it’s really fun when your teammates are looking for you,” DeFreese said after her 31-point outburst.

Since being re-inserted to the starting lineup on Jan. 20, DeFreese has averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in eight games. Those numbers, over the full season, would rank ninth, third and ninth in the CAA respectively.

DeFreese is now has a team-high 10.9 points per game (15th in the CAA) and is shooting 41.2 percent from the field.

Women’s Basketball continues to roll

Delaware is fifth in the CAA with a 7-5 conference record and a 12-12 record overall. If the season ended today, Delaware’s first CAA tournament opponent would be UNCW (15-9, 8-5) in the quarterfinal round.

The Blue Hens’ 65-53 win against UNCW at the Bob Carpenter Center on Jan. 25, at this point, represents the turning point in Delaware’s CAA season. Natasha Adair’s squad entered that game 1-3 in CAA play. Since, they’ve won six of seven.

“You find a way to win these games,” Adair said after Sunday’s win. “It might not be a pretty game, but we talk to the players about doing other things, for us to come out of this with a win.”

Delaware has six games remaining in the regular season, half of which are against teams above them in the CAA standings.

A career day for Ryan Allen

It looked like Ryan Allen’s 30-point night in a double-overtime win at Towson Thursday was going to be the talk of Delaware’s weekend. That was until DeFreese dropped 31 the next day.

Still, Allen has been a bright spot for an up-and-down Delaware men’s basketball team. The Blue Hens, after the Towson win and a 68-61 loss Saturday at James Madison, are in fourth place in the CAA at 8-7 in conference action and 16-12 overall.

“My three-point shot was falling tonight and my teammates did a great job of finding me,” Allen said after the Towson game. “We were in some tough situations tonight, but we’re battle-tested.”

In 17 games since making his season debut against Stony Brook on Dec. 16, Allen has averaged 16.2 points on 40.0 percent shooting from the field and 36.9 percent shooting from three.

Any early signs of discomfort stemming from the foot injury that forced Allen out of action for over a month to start the season seem to have disappeared. Allen’s numbers this year are very similar to when he won CAA Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 15.3 points on 40.6 percent shooting. Over the last two weekends he’s averaged 18.3 points per game.