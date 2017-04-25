Blue Hen quarterbacks respond to pressure



Courtesy of UD Review Archives

Quarterback Joe Walker kicks off spring practice with Coach Danny Rocco and his fellow quarterbacks.

The success of Blue Hens football starts with the hands of the quarterback –– the university has a history of strong quarterback play. As the new regime, Head Coach Danny Rocco, takes over, the performance of the quarterback position is crucial to the team’s success. The 2016 season 4-7 record demonstrated both strengths and challenges with the quarterback position.

Spring practice has been in full swing since April 4 allowing the quarterbacks a chance to set in with a new season, new coach and new plays. Last season’s starting quarterback and returning junior Joe Walker completed 77 of 159 passes along with three touchdown passes and a total of 954 passing yards. At the completion of the 2016 season, Delaware ranked 104 out of the 150 FCS teams in passing yards.

“Individually one of my weaknesses I feel I have to work on is footwork and the time of my release,” Walker said. “For the team, basically what I’ve been working on is communication. Basically if we’re down or not doing very well in a period, rally the guys up that way we can finish strong.”

Rocco has a strategic way he approaches spring practice and looks to the quarterbacks to lead the team from the start.

Rocco believes, in order to step up the players need to educate themselves and taking on that leadership role and learning is what the spring is all about. In the first five practices Rocco works on the completion of the first and second down as well as focuses on the everyday tasks that need to get done. As the practices continue the team ends working on short yardage, goal line, and red zone to complete spring practices. Since the quarterbacks are the players out in front implementing the offense, Rocco looks to them to take control of every practice and stay in tune with the pace he puts forward.

“A lot of times what happens in the spring is you get to a point where you feel like you have one of two choices,” Rocco said. “You feel like you either have to kind of slow down on the installation and let the learning catch up or keep driving on just knowing that eventually they’re going to get caught up and know the expectations. We’ve been driving on and the quarterbacks are competing, learning and leading with the installation every practice.”

Sophomore backup quarterback Pat Kehoe has been using the spring practices to work on his feet movement as well and being in the right position to make throws. In terms of the options to throw the ball to, Rocco, Kehoe and Walker all attested that the tight ends will be used in the offense immensely as well as the wide receivers. The team is expecting two tight ends in the game at the same time, possibly two tight ends a fullback, and every now and again try three tight ends in at once.

“First off for the tight ends, I think we have a great group. We’re very deep in that position, we can run even three tight end sets which you don’t really see often,” Kehoe said. “Then also with the wide receiver position, I think we’re seeing improvement between the quarterback and the wide receiver chemistry and we’re also adding new pieces.”

The Blue Hens currently have seven quarterbacks on the team. One made the decision to move to wide receiver to spread the numbers out. The team also has an incoming freshman quarterback on scholarship, Nolan Henderson. The competitive number of athletes has shown Walker, Kehoe and the rest of the quarterbacks that if there was ever any time to lead, execute and produce, it is now.

“On some days we haven’t always caught the ball really well and that’s something that sometimes falls on the quarterback when you look at statistics and things like that,” Rocco said. “It’s all about making good decisions with the football and it’s encouraging to see the quarterbacks coming onto the field responding to that.”