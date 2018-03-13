Blue Hens advance to postseason with WNIT bid



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Sophomore forward Samone DeFreese notched a double-double in Delaware’s overtime loss to Drexel Friday.

The Delaware women’s basketball season is not over yet.

Monday evening, the Blue Hens were selected to participate in the WNIT postseason tournament. Delaware (19-12) will visit Georgetown (15-15) to face the Hoyas in the first round at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Natasha Adair spent the past three seasons as the Georgetown head coach. There, she transformed a four-win team into a postseason contender — leading the Hoyas to two consecutive WNIT appearances prior to coming to Delaware.

Delaware will be making its first WNIT appearance since the 2013-2014 season. Delaware lost in the CAA Championship to James Madison and then lost to Rutgers in the first round of the WNIT. 2018 marks the Blue Hens’ eighth trip to the WNIT since the turn of the century and their eleventh postseason appearance.

Delaware lost to Drexel, 58-53, in overtime in the semifinal round of the CAA tournament. Drexel, the number one seed in the tournament, lost to Elon in the CAA Championship game. Drexel and James Madison (who lost to Elon in the other semifinal game), were also selected to participate in the WNIT. Elon is the CAA’s lone representative in the NCAA tournament.

The WNIT field consists of 64 teams who compete in a single elimination tournament. The tournament begins March 14 and runs through March 31. Delaware has never advanced past the first round of the WNIT. To win it all, Delaware will need to win six consecutive tournament games.