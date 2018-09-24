Blue Hens ball on a budget



During his first year, Paolo Tiamson remembers looking at his bank account and thinking, “Where did all of my money go?”

After realizing he had spent $200 on random, small Amazon purchases and food, he decided to make a change and start budgeting.

Now a senior mechanical engineering major, Tiamson still sticks to a budget by using a software called You Need a Budget (YNAB).

“Personally, for me I like to track every dollar that comes in and every dollar that goes out,” Tiamson says. “And I want to assign each of my dollars a job so I know what it is for. Nothing is a mystery.”

YNAB is available both on desktop and mobile. It is similar to popular apps, like Mint or Wally, which allow users to set specific budgets and track exactly what their money goes toward each month.

“They ask you to link whatever accounts you use — checkings, savings, credit or cash — to store the majority of your money, and then you can start making groups based on what your expenses are,” Cade Gertsen, a senior mechanical engineering major, says. “So, say you allocate money for rent each month — $600, $650, $700, whatever it is — you can set that cost as your threshold. When you pay it you can enter it into the app and move the money from the account. Obviously you’re not moving the actual money in real life, you’re just moving it on the spreadsheet. But it still helps to visualize it.”

Gertsen began budgeting during his sophomore year, when he moved off campus and had to start paying for his own utilities and groceries. He needed a way to keep track of these new costs and used budgeting as a tool to stay on top of them.

After he began budgeting, Gertsen realized that one of the costs that added up most quickly was eating out on Main Street, especially since he no longer had a meal plan and his friends often wanted to go out.

“The software is really helpful in reining in that temptation because it gives you hard numbers,” Gertsen says. “If you give yourself $100 a month for dining out and then if you exceed that by day 17, obviously you need to change something. So either you increase that budget to $150 and take money from other areas that you don’t use as much, or you control your spending habits. It forces you to do one of two things.”

Budgeting can be an additional time commitment, but Gertsen says he manages that by trying to set aside 30 minutes every Sunday to sit down at his computer and update his expenses. If he has a particularly busy week or couple of weeks, he makes sure to reassess his budget on the first and 15th of every month in order to catch up.

Tiamson, who uses the mobile app, says that being able to update his budget while he is out and making purchases helps him stay on track.

Not everyone who budgets uses a method quite as precise. For example, Jessica Beliveau, a senior neuroscience major, uses the Notes app on her phone to manually keep track of her expenses.

Beliveau first started budgeting using her Notes app after she switched from a debit card to a credit card and realized that she could no longer keep track of every transaction through her bank app and instead had to wait until the end of the month.

For Beliveau, changing to a credit card was scary, especially since she got an overdraft fee during her first month of use. The transition was difficult because she didn’t know she should keep track of small expenses and Beliveau was spending her money more loosely.

“I realized that the hardest thing to restrict for me is groceries, especially because when you’re at home you don’t pay attention to it as much,” Beliveau says. “It is also really hard shopping for one because you want to make a certain meal and then you are left with all of this extra food. It’s something I’m still not used to.”

Gertsen also found that it can be a lot easier and more tempting to spend money with a credit card. He used a mental strategy to combat that challenge.

“When I first got my credit card and I wanted to spend money on something, I would imagine holding the dollar amount in my one hand, and then I would imagine the item in my other hand, whether it be food or clothes or anything,” Gertsen says. “You have to weigh the pros and cons for every transaction, but a lot of times you will realize that you don’t really need the clothes or the shoes.”

The incentives of cashback rewards programs from credit cards can also be an excellent tool and a way to make your money work for you, as long as you are keeping it in check with budgeting, according to Gertsen.

The benefits of having a budget can go beyond monetary measures alone. Tiamson says that maintaining a budget has improved his life, and is something that he even finds kind of fun.

“Really my budgeting has influenced me in a way where I feel secure,” Tiamson says. “If something comes up, whether it’s something silly like a game or going out to eat or if it’s something like, my car broke down, I know I’ll be able to cover it, even if I might have to not go out for a little bit.”