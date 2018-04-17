Blue Hens baseball reaches halfway point



The Blue Hens are 17-15 on the season and 5-4 in conference play after taking two of three from UNCW this past weekend.

Sitting at fifth in the CAA standings more than halfway through the season, the Blue Hens baseball team needs a jolt of life. Although solid pitching has kept the team afloat, the bats need to improve if the team wishes to recapture the magic of last year’s Cinderella run.

The Hens have relied on a host of homegrown pitchers in their rotation throughout the year, including junior Kyle Hinton. The Salesianum product has been the workhorse of the rotation thus far, amassing a team-high 52.2 innings pitched accompanied by 52 strikeouts in nine appearances. Hinton also flirted with a perfect game earlier this season, as he retired his first 18 batters en route to a 2-1 win over Monmouth on March 10. The junior looks to add to his postseason resume this May: last year he pitched the final seven innings and earned the victory in the CAA championship game against UNCW.

Along with Hinton, the Hens will rely on their veteran leadership down the stretch in seniors Nick Spadafino and Colman Vila, who Head Coach Jim Sherman identified as “our two most vocal and experienced guys.” Spadafino, a Dover High School graduate, while 0-4 this year, has a 16-10 overall career record and looks to settle down as the season progresses.

The lone freshman of the group, Billy Sullivan IV, has been one of the best pitchers in the CAA this year. The St. Mark’s product boasts a record of 4-1 and a fastball which sits in the mid 90’s. His pitching stats sit atop the CAA leaderboards — his team high 57 strikeouts and 1.99 ERA are good for fifth and fourth in the conference, respectively.

The bats have been hot and cold throughout the year, as they’ve struggled to accumulate critical hits in clutch-time scenarios. The team is 0-20 in bases loaded scenarios, a stat all too representative of their year on offense.

Coach Sherman remarked on their 11-0 loss at Michigan March 31, which was a microcosm of their batting woes this season.

“The guys got frustrated. I think we were a little embarrassed in one of the games up there,” Sherman said. “It was a cold, windy, rainy day where we got beat 11 to nothing. It was probably one of the worst games of the season … we call [those days] mulligans.”

The team’s personnel has changed since their postseason run last May. From the end of last season to this one, the team’s batting average dipped from .310 to .234.

“Go back to the offensive end, I’m not saying these guys aren’t as talented, they’re just not allowing things to fall in their favor in terms of big hits,” Sherman said.

One player to keep an eye on is junior infielder Nick Patten, 2018 D1 Baseball CAA Preseason Player of The Year. Patten’s batting average is down from.312 last year to.239 now, however Sherman believes he’s turning the corner.

“Just lately, within the last two weeks, you can see it turning in his favor. I see him more relaxed, he’s more of an easy-going type of guy, so it’s good to see him not putting so much pressure on himself I think we’ll see the best out of Patty in the next couple weeks.”

Sherman pointed to the team’s 5-2 extra innings win to get back to.500 against Hofstra on April 8 as the unofficial “restart point” of the season. Since then, the team is 4-1 with wins over UNCW and Lehigh. Similar to this campaign, last year’s tournament team was middling in the conference standings at the midway point, before securing their postseason spot.

“You have different clicks you can point to in a season, you have low times, you have high times, and you have real high times,” Sherman said. “We haven’t had that real high time, we’ve kind of had more low, to midrange, so hopefully there’s an upclick. That’s what we did last year, we had a real upclick in the last third of the season.”

With 23 games remaining until the start of the CAA tournament, the Hens look to round into form and find their stride heading into tournament play.